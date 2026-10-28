Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN (National), DAZN (Indiana), NBC Sports Philadelphia (Philly)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 97.5 FM (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (2-2) and Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) meet for a battle, with three additional regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027. In 2025-2026, the Sixers won all four of the matchups against the Pacers.

The Pacers are 89-115 all-time against the Sixers during the regular season, including 50-53 in home games and 39-62 in road games.

The Pacers are set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run now that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is fully back in the fold for the regular season, although Haliburton will now be out for some time with a hamstring injury. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers, meanwhile, acquired LeBron James in free agency, traded Paul George and two first round picks for Jaylen Brown, while also signing Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ariel Hukporti in free agency. Additionally, they drafted Labaron Philon with the 22nd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Pacers are coming off a 110-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -6.5 (-120), Sixers +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Pacers +210, Sixers -255

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Bucks: "Didn't play well enough and didn't get enough rebounds to get anything going. We had some pretty god looks that didn't go down but it wasn't simply a case of make-or-miss. We've gotta retrieve the ball when it comes off the board."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Neck

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Probable - Hand

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

SIXERS

Jabari Walker: Out - Knee

Dominick Barlow: Out - Back

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Achilles

Tacko Fall: Out - Quadriceps (Two-Way)

Rayan Rupert: Available - (Two-Way)

Caleb Love: Available - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Pascal Siakam

SIXERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

C Joel Embiid

F Jaylen Brown

F LeBron James

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket