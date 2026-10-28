We are only four games into the NBA season, and the Indiana Pacers injury report is already rivaling a CVS receipt. And now, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton -- who was just getting his rhythm -- is set to miss some time as well.

According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, Haliburton sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss time. He also said Pacers doctors are trying to gather a clear timeline for how long he will be out. The point guard has dealt with hamstring injuries in the past.

After Sunday's win in Brooklyn, Haliburton confirmed he would play in the back-to-back against Milwaukee on Monday night. There was some uncertainty if he would play on back to back nights in the early portion of the season. While playing in Milwaukee, Haliburton had a heating pad on his hamstring and would often stay loose on the bike when he wasn't in the game. He continued to play despite that, and mostly downplayed the injury concern after the game.

"I'm alright, " Haliburton said. "I'm a little beat up, but I'll be fine."

Haliburton has been off to a great start through the first four games, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting nearly 52% from the field.

He has looked like his old self for much of the young season, though he looked a little bothered by this potential injury on Monday night. The injury comes at a time when the Pacers are without TJ McConnell, Ivica Zubac, and potentially Andrew Nembhard, among others.

In an ideal situation, either Nembhard or McConnell would be available to pick up the ballhandling slack.

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing all of last season, Pacer fans will undoubtedly be nervous over any absence from Haliburton. Until more information comes out, however, we simply don't know how significant the injury will turn out to be.

The Pacers won't want to dig themselves too far of a hole in an improved Eastern Conference, but they will absolutely be cautious with their franchise player throughout the season, especially in the early going. It's possible the injury is minor, and they are just taking it easy with Haliburton for the time being. Only time will tell.

Rick Carlise said on @1075thefan that Tyrese Haliburton will meet with a hamstring expert, Pacers docs, and team execs at 4:15. "We'll hope this hamstring thing is not a big deal or not any kind of a long-term thing. But as I said, we'll know more about that later this evening." — Tony East (@TonyREast) October 28, 2026

The Pacers will host LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the "next man up" mentality and an opportunity for other players. The Pacers hope to be closer to full strength for future showdowns with the new look Sixers. They sit at 2-2 and hope to hold their own in the standings until key players return.