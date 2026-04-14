Full Two-Round NBA Mock Draft: Pacers Make Bold Trade After Top-3 Shakeup

The NBA season is officially over, and all eyes are now focused on two things: the NBA Playoffs and the upcoming NBA Draft.

Half the league is chasing a championship, while the other half is anxiously awaiting the results of the NBA Draft Lottery to determine the order for what is shaping up to be one of the deepest classes in several years.

Draft Lottery Determined

For today’s mock draft, a Tankathon simulation was used to determine the draft order.

After the team with the worst record in the NBA fell out of the Top 4 in each of the last three seasons, the Washington Wizards break the trend and land the No. 1 overall pick. It would mark the first time the worst team secured the top pick since the lottery odds were flattened in 2019.

The Utah Jazz move up to No. 2, the Sacramento Kings jump to No. 3, and the Indiana Pacers retain their pick at No. 4.

Trades Included in this Mock Draft

The Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets make trades in this week's NBA Mock Draft.



Trade analysis is provided with each transaction, emphasizing why the trade was made, what players and picks were moved, and how each draftee fits in with the team that is mocked to select them.

FIRST ROUND

1. Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Washington takes the best player available, a 6-foot-9 wing that has the tools to do it all. He is a leader on and off the floor and is a great scorer. After the Wizards made trades to acquire Trae Young and Anthony Davis, people around the league noticed that next season, Washington wants to win. If you add Dybantsa to the same frontcourt as Sarr and Davis, you’ve got a long, versatile group.

2. Utah Jazz - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Utah Jazz go with the best guard in the draft and take Darryn Peterson. Peterson is a three-level scorer with defensive upside and the skills to be one of the best guards in the league. His ability to score from anywhere on the floor makes him such a weapon and gives Will Hardy lineup depth and versatility.

3. Sacramento Kings - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Reports have linked the Kings to being fans of Dybantsa and Acuff Jr. After moving up on Draft Lottery night, the Kings have a difficult decision to make. They can go with the consensus pick that is Cameron Boozer, or they can go with the player they’ve loved in the process for quite some time in Darius Acuff Jr. They lean towards drafting the score-first guard, who is a tough competitor and gives them the point guard they need. While this move doesn’t help their defensive problems, it does address their lack of a future point guard and adds someone who has the talent to become a franchise cornerstone.

TRADE: The Indiana Pacers have traded the 4th overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets for the 5th overall pick, the 33rd overall pick and a 2029 first-round pick via (NYK).

4. Indiana Pacers - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke — Traded to Brooklyn

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets move up one spot in the draft to select Cameron Boozer after Darius Acuff Jr. was selected at No. 3 by Sacramento. There were rumblings that Sacramento loved Acuff Jr., but nothing was confirmed. Brooklyn sees an opportunity to find a franchise centerpiece in Boozer, a do-it-all forward who can help start the Brooklyn Nets rebuild.

The trade with Indiana is a somewhat steep price, but Brooklyn drafted five players last season with picks No. 8, 19, 22, 26 and 27. Moving off one second-round pick in this draft and a future 2029 first that belongs to the Knicks for Cameron Boozer could pay off significantly.

5. Brooklyn Nets - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina — Traded to Indiana

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) protects the basketball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When Indiana fell to the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, they zoned in on Caleb Wilson as their most likely target. When Sacramento took Acuff Jr., it made things more interesting for the Pacers, as they started getting phone calls about the fourth overall pick. With Brooklyn having a high second-round pick this year at No. 33 and multiple 2029 first-round picks, it was a deal they couldn’t pass up.

With this move, Indiana now has more future firsts to trade. After giving up their own 2029 first to the Clippers, they get into the second round to draft a player that can potentially help them next season on a team-friendly deal, and they save a million dollars by moving down one spot.

In drafting Caleb Wilson, the Indiana Pacers get a player who has a high motor, thrives playing in transition, rebounds the cover off the basketball and is a ferocious dunker. His game still has a ways to go, but his overall size and skill make him incredibly intriguing. And don’t be worried about his three-point shot. Indiana Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek has worked with several players over the years to fix their form, and once they understand the science of why they’re missing, they make the right adjustments and grow in that area.

6. Memphis Grizzlies - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are in the midst of a rebuild, and Wagler is a terrific guard prospect. His skillset at the one would be a fun pairing next to Cedric Coward. He can space the floor, get to the rim, and score in the mid-range. He can also play off-ball in the two spot, as a catch-and-shoot floor spacer.

7. Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Hawks are one of the hottest teams heading into the playoffs, and already have a solid roster intact. Drafting Burries adds a combo guard to their backcourt who can score at all three-levels. His defense is also a positive, and he plays with a poise that every coach loves. His addition to the Hawks roster makes this team more dangerous.

8. Dallas Mavericks - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Flemings had a terrific year at Houston, and is the most explosive guard in the draft. His outside shot is a work in progress, but going to Dallas would be a great opportunity for him to learn how to play the point guard role next to one of the best in the league in Kyrie Irving. Jason Kidd being the Mavericks head coach, and with a knack for developing point guads, would be a great pairing.

9. Chicago Bulls - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulls are the first team to pivot from drafting a guard. After an incredible run that saw him win a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, Mara put the draft world on notice with how special he is. A soft-touch around the rim, mixed with elite passing skills for a big man, makes him a great prospect to invest in. He's 7-foot-3, and if you look at the recent history of 7-footers getting drafted in the Top 10, it would make sense for Chicago to follow suit.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

While the Bucks are figuring out what the next steps are for their franchise, drafting a terrific guard prospect out of Alabama makes too much sense. Although his frame is slender, he gives it his all defensively, and can score at all three-levels. Whether the Bucks keep Giannis or not, Philon is a great piece for either timeline.

11. Golden State Warriors - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After seeing Brown slide in the lottery, the Warriors take the best player available. Brown can play the one or the two with his 6-foot-5 frame. He's shown the ability to thrive in pick-and-roll situations, and can spread the floor. The Warriors would love to have another elite guard next to Curry in the background, and Brown provides them with that.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Thunder are fortunate enough to have another lottery pick, despite being fully loaded, and looking for another championship ring. With the 12th pick, they take a swing on the 6-foot-10 wing from Tennessee. While Ament is incredibly raw, the talent and potential is there. OKC has found success in developing young guys, and Ament would be well worth the investment here at 12.

13. Miami Heat - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) looks for a shot around Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami is ready to get out of the play-in and become a playoff team once again. Lendeborg is a perfect fit for that, as he is the most ready prospect in the lottery, with a ton of college experience under his belt. The 6-foot-9 forward is 24-years-old, and is a playmaking forward that can score at an elite level inside. His defense is influenced by his strong instincts and the work ethic to become a champion at the collegiate level will mesh perfectly with the "Heat Culture".

14. Charlotte Hornets - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When you're looking at roster building for the Charlotte Hornets, they already have a handful of young guys they're relying heavily on. This is why drafting a veteran college player in Thomas Haugh makes sense. He has one of the highest basketball IQs of anyone in the class, and his size, improved three-point shooting, and ability to play multiple positions makes him an intriguing piece to add to this young core.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR) - Braylon Mullins | Guard-Forward | UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) controls the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After drafting Aday Mara, the Bulls look at some wing help and take the sharpshooter from Greenfield, Indiana, Braylon Mullins. Mullins will forever be remembered for the three-point shot he buried from near half-court to break the hearts of Duke fans worldwide, but his one-shining-moment shouldn't be the only reason he is drafted. He has a great feel for the game, moves nonstop to tire out his defenders, and has good instincts on both sides of the ball. He will need to add muscle to his frame, but this is a shooter that can really help Chicago turn this team around with new management.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL) - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies went with a skilled offensive guard at pick No. 6, and now add a defensive minded big at 16. Johnson is a dominant rebounder with a relentless motor. He thrives around the rim, finishing efficiently -- while imposing his presence on both ends of the floor.

17. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) - Cameron Carr | Guard-Forward | Baylor

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Charlotte adds a 6-foot-6 wing who took advantage of a great transfer opportunity going from Tennessee to Baylor. With a reported 7-foot-2 wingspan, this makes him an intriguing defensive prospect with long-term upside. He averaged over a steal a game, and nearly a block a game, despite his slender frame. Offensively, he shot the ball well from three, and plays with force and with bounce. He will need to add muscle to his frame, but he has all the makings of a solid role player, with the potential to be a starter.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After drafint an unpolished forward at 12, OKC goes for a brusier in Peat that had a great year at Arizona. The Thunder will have to look for cheaper contracts that can help them contribute right away, and Peat is a great fit for what the Thunder lack in their front court rotation.

19. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

Karim Lopez has the talent of a lottery level forward, with great size for a wing at 6-foot-8. The Spurs have drafted well as of late, and most of their success has come from the top of the draft. Lopez offers a compelling blend of size and ball-handling ability, giving him intriguing offensive potential. He also carries the distinction of being Mexico’s top NBA prospect, adding to the intrigue surrounding his long-term development.

20. Toronto Raptors - Patrick Ngongba II | Center | Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Raptors need to add depth at the center spot, so they take the best center in the draft class, despite seeing him battle injuries throughout the season at Duke. In drafting Ngongba, he offers the size, strength and instincts teams value in a traditional big, consistently making his presence felt as a rebounder and rim protector. While he isn’t an elite athlete and lacks perimeter shooting, which could limit his offensive ceiling, his physical tools and defensive impact remain appealing.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons won 60 games this season, clinching the one-seed in the Eastern Conference. They already have a talented roster, but get even better by taking Bennett Stirtz from Iowa. After a long journey of playing Division II basketball, to leading Iowa to the Elite 8, Stiritz is a relentless worker who can score and play-make at the guard position. While his ceiling isn't as high as Jaden Ivey's was coming into the draft, Stirtz has sustained health throughout his career, and could give the Pistons more than Ivey was able to.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If he can stay healthy, his ceiling suggests he could emerge as one of the biggest steals in the draft. Quaintance is one of the most gifted defensive bigs in the class, pairing elite length with athleticism and strong rebounding instincts. It's a nice counter to Atlanta's floor-spacing big, Onyeka Okongwu.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Dailyn Swain | Forward | Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Philadelphia is a good team, with a massive payroll. Adding a wing that can contribute immediately is a win-win. Swain’s upside is rooted in his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame and defensive versatility, which has been the defining strength of his game. While his offensive development remains a work in progress. Evaluators believe his skill set could translate even better at the NBA level, giving him a chance to make an immediate impact on the defensive end.

24. Los Angeles Lakers - Hannes Steinbach | Forward-Center | Washington

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) looks to pass the ball against Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Lakers have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to fill out their roster next to Luka Doncic. They kick things off by drafting a versatile offensive big in Hannes Steinbach.



Steinbach offers a refined interior game, averaging 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while leveraging his size and low-post scoring ability to consistently dominate the paint. He has also flashed some developing touch from the perimeter. On the defensive end, he provides rim protection but can be exposed when forced to defend in space. At just 20 years old, his long-term growth will largely depend on how well he adapts to the pace and spacing of the NBA game.

25. New York Knicks - Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) battle for a rebound in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Knicks are hoping for a deep playoff run, with a chance to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. If they fail to reach the NBA Finals again, there could be some changes in the summer. In this mock draft, New York selects the big fella from Arizona, Mitejus Krivas.



Krivas fits the mold of a traditional big man, relying on his size and strength to offset limitations in lateral mobility that can show up when defending in space. Around the basket, he showcases soft touch and polished finishing ability. He also stands out as a reliable screen-setter with a strong feel for the game, contributing as an effective rebounder and offering solid rim protection on the defensive end.

26. Denver Nuggets - Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets' system is all about finding players that fit around Nikola Jokic. Amari Allen has the tools and skills to do just that. The forward from Alabama brings an intriguing mix of size, feel, and an improving jumper that aligns well with the modern wing archetype. He impacts the game without dominating the ball, making smart reads, defending, and keeping the offense flowing. That ability to thrive in a complementary role through defense, ball movement, and instincts, positions him as a valuable piece for teams looking to build around established stars.

27. Boston Celtics - Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball to the basket around Houston Cougars forward/center Chris Cenac Jr.(5) during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boston adds depth in the front-court here with their late first round selection, by selecting Iowa State's best player last season, Joshua Jefferson.



Jefferson brings toughness, playmaking ability, and a high basketball IQ, allowing him to impact games in a variety of ways. While his perimeter shooting and defense remain areas for growth, his versatility and feel position him as a dependable glue guy at the next level. With his all-around skill set, he projects as a player whose contributions should translate effectively to the NBA, especially in a complementary role.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves land strong value late in the draft with Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, one of the more polished point guard prospects in that range. A true three-level scorer, Anderson is effective both with the ball in his hands and playing off of others, showcasing versatility and a natural feel for the game. While adding strength to his frame will be important at the next level, his competitiveness and high basketball IQ help offset any physical limitations, giving him a solid foundation to carve out a role in the NBA.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

March 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers’ offseason outlook remains uncertain, but another early playoff exit with this core could force meaningful changes. Regardless of that direction, they come away with one of the most efficient shooting wings in college basketball.

The 6-foot-9 forward produced at a highly efficient level, converting 51.7% from the field and 41.6% from three, albeit on modest volume—an indicator of both skill and strong decision-making. While he may not overwhelm with athleticism, his combination of size, strength, and basketball IQ—along with solid defensive instincts—gives him a well-rounded profile that should translate, even if his role is limited early in his career.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After selecting a dynamic guard at No. 8, Dallas reunites him with his teammate, center Chris Cenac Jr. Standing 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Cenac offers the size and length teams covet at the position. He’s one of the more mobile bigs in the class, thriving as a lob threat and finishing effectively in transition thanks to his agility and coordination.

SECOND ROUND

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives to the hoop past Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As enter the second round of this Mock Draft, I went ahead and listed trades that were made before revealing the selections. Below the selections are analysis on each trade.

Trades

-Indiana acquired Brooklyn’s 33rd overall pick as well as the fifth overall pick, and a 2029 first (via NYK) for the fourth overall pick.



-Portland acquired San Antonio’s 35th overall pick for cash considerations and a 2028 second (via SAC)



-Milwaukee acquired Jakob Poeltl, the 49th pick from Toronto, a 2028 second-round swap, for Myles Turner.



-Utah acquired the 52nd overall pick from Houston for a 2028 second (via CLE).



-LA Lakers acquired the 57th pick from Atlanta for cash considerations.

Second Round Selections

31. New York Knicks (via WAS) - Tounde Yessoufou | Guard | Baylor

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) - Tarris Reed Jr. | Center | UConn

33. Brooklyn Nets - Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt — Traded to Indiana

34. Sacramento Kings - Alex Karaban | Forward | UConn

35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) - Meleek Thomas | Guard | Arkansas — Traded to Portland

36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) - Isaiah Evans | Guard-Forward | Duke

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) - Dame Sarr | Guard-Forward | Duke

38. Chicago Bulls (via NOLA) - Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford

39. Houston Rockets (via CHI) - Zuby Ejiofor | Forward | St. John’s

40. Boston Celtics (via MIL) - Henri Veesaar | Center | North Carolina

41. Miami Heat (via GS) - Milan Momcilovic | Forward | Iowa State

42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR) - JT Toppin | Forward | Texas Tech

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) - Juke Harris | Guard | Wake Forest

44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) - Dash Daniels | Guard | Melbourne

45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA) - Alex Condon | Center | Florida

46. Phoenix Suns (via PHI) - Jaden Bradley | Guard | Arizona

47. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) - Richie Saunders | Guard | BYU

48. Orlando Magic - Alijah Arenas | Guard | USC

49. Toronto Raptors - Flory Bidunga | Center | Kansas — Traded to Milwaukee

50. Denver Nuggets (via ATL) - Rueben Chinyelu | Center | Florida

51. Washington Wizards (via MIN) - Tyler Nickel | Forward | Vanderbilt

52. Houston Rockets - Emanuel Sharp | Guard | Houston — Traded to Utah

53. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) - Ryan Conwell | Guard | Louisville

54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL) - Jojo Tugler | Forward |Houston

55. New York Knicks - Pryce Sandfort | Forward | Nebraska

56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) - Braden Smith | Guard | Purdue

57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) - Sergio de Larrea | Guard | Valencia — Traded to Los Angeles

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) - Luigi Suigo | Center | Mega Basket

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) - Paul McNeil Jr. | Guard | NC State

60. Washington Wizards (via OKC - Bruce Thornton | Guard | Ohio State

Analysis on Pacers drafting Tyler Tanner:

After acquiring this second-round pick from Brooklyn, Indiana gets one of the most explosive point guards in the class. Tyler Tanner is 6-foot tall and 175 pounds, but don't let his size fool you. He is lightning quick, has an incredible first jump, and loves to throw it down. He is a smooth operator in the pick-and-roll, can pull-up and shoot on a dime, and is also efficient in catch-and-shoot situations. Defensively, he provides a high IQ, jumping into passing lanes with his elite speed, and using his 6-foot-4 wingspan to crowd and irritate offensive players on the perimeter. If he were 6-foot-3, there is zero doubt in my mind that he would be a lottery pick. His height and frame will always be viewed as a negative for him, but there is so much to love about his game.

Analysis on Portland-San Antonio Trade & Drafting Meleek Thomas:

Portland lost their first-round pick by making the playoffs in this scenario, so they trade with the Spurs to get into the second-round. San Antonio has three second-round picks, so they move one of them for future assets.



Meleek Thomas’ shooting ability and competitive edge are legitimate strengths that should carry over. He’s most effective right now playing off the ball—spacing the floor, attacking openings, and bringing energy while showing flashes on both ends.

Analysis on Milwaukee-Toronto Trade & Drafting Flory Bidunga:

The Raptors need help at the center position, and completely overpaid for Jakob Poeltl. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is having buyers remorse when it comes to the 30-year-old center from Texas, so the two swap teams, and Milwaukee gets the No. 49 pick, as well as the right to swap second-round picks in 2028, because Turner is still the better player, and has less of an injury history. This move also indicates that Milwaukee could be in re-build mode as Giannis' future remains uncertain.



Flory Bidunga profiles as an intriguing long-term center built around defense and physical tools. His explosiveness, shot-blocking presence, and ability to finish around the rim give him clear upside. With his strength, natural feel on the glass, and effectiveness as a rim-runner, his skill set projects to carry over well at the NBA level.

Analysis on Utah-Houston Trade & Drafting Emanuel Sharp

The Rockets have two second-round picks, so they elect to turn pick No. 52 over to the Utah Jazz for a 2028 second-round pick (via CLE). This move gives Houston a potential better asset in the future, and allows for the Jazz to get back into the second-round for a player they like.



Emanuel Sharp’s shooting ability is a clear strength, and his motor on the defensive end adds to his appeal as a role player. His perimeter scoring and floor spacing project well to the NBA level. However, his limited shot creation and struggles finishing inside cap his overall offensive upside, making him more of a specialist than a primary option.

Analysis on LA Lakers-Atlanta Trade & Drafting Sergio de Larrea:

The Lakers are out of future second-round picks, so they use cash considerations to get into the latter part of the draft. They could wait out the final few picks, and hope their target is avaialble as an undrafted signee, but to make sure they get their guy, they make this minor move. Atlanta already had two first-round picks, so moving off of a late second-round pick is a no- brainer.



Sergio De Larrea stands out as an intriguing prospect thanks to his size, creativity off the dribble, and playmaking instincts. His ability to process the game, vary his pace, and knock down shots from deep gives him a strong offensive base. To raise his ceiling, he’ll need to become more impactful defensively, cut down on mistakes as a decision-maker, and develop a more consistent presence when playing without the ball.

Final Thoughts

That wraps up this week’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft. With the May 27 withdrawal deadline approaching, there will be more clarity on which prospects remain in the class and who opts to return to school.

One thing is already clear: this is one of the deepest and most talented draft classes in recent memory, with legitimate NBA-caliber players expected to be available well into the second round.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.