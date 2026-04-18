The 2026 Playoffs are underway, but for the 14 teams that missed the postseason, all eyes have shifted to the NBA Draft.

For the Indiana Pacers, no NBA Draft Lottery has meant more to this franchise. If they land in the top four, they keep their pick; if it falls to five or six, it belongs to the Clippers.

Memphis moved up to No. 1 and won the lottery. Milwaukee moved up to second, but Atlanta has the right to swap picks after making the draft-day trade with New Orleans, so Atlanta gets the No. 2 overall pick. Dallas jumped into the lottery again and lands the No. 3 pick, while Utah stayed at the No. 4 spot.

Draft Lottery Order

1. Memphis Grizzlies

2. Atlanta Hawks (via MIL)

3. Dallas Mavericks

4. Utah Jazz

5. Washington Wizards

6. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND)

7. Brooklyn Nets

8. Sacramento Kings

9. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOLA)

10. Chicago Bulls

11. Golden State Warriors

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

13. Miami Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets

The way the lottery order played out is incredibly unique. The Mavericks and Jazz falling into the three and four spots will make for interesting fits, but seeing Memphis soar to the top from the No. 6 spot would break the curse of the No. 6 spot never moving into the top four since the lottery odds were flattened.

For the Indiana Pacers, they lose their top-four protected pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, this draft is too deep for them to sit back and watch. Indiana makes a trade back into the first round—but where…?

Let’s see how the 2026 NBA Mock Draft plays out…

1. Memphis Grizzlies - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9 forward has separated himself from the rest of the top four in this class. He’s charismatic, a terrific leader, can score on and off the ball, and has high defensive upside. Dybantsa’s shot selection will need to improve at the next level, but he is the most coveted prospect in this class. It’s a slam-dunk decision for Memphis as they enter a rebuild without Ja Morant (who is expected to be traded) and Jaren Jackson Jr.



2. Atlanta Hawks (via MIL) - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to the referee after getting a foul called against him as they play the ASU Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is absurd how many talking heads have missed the mark on Darryn Peterson. He is a great prospect, but is a quiet personality who just wants to hoop. The injuries at Kansas were real, and he erred on the side of caution versus overexerting himself. Atlanta is reaping the benefits of trading down in last year's draft with New Orleans, and now they get the most talented shooting guard in the draft.



3. Dallas Mavericks - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks go back-to-back drafts selecting the best Duke Blue Devil on the board. Boozers fit with Flagg is unique, but the decision is easy: draft the best player available. Boozer may not wow with vertical explosiveness, but his polished post work, high IQ, and handle fuel high-level production. His strength and skill make him a natural fit to anchor an NBA frontcourt, espsecially next to Cooper Flagg.



4. Utah Jazz - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Utah follows suit with the Dallas Mavericks and selects the best player available. They take the small forward/power forward from North Carolina who is full of energy, explosiveness, and is a polarizing personality. He is just scratching the surface of what he can become.



5. Washignton Wizards - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards land in prime position to select Darius Acuff Jr., one of the best scorers and arguably the best point guard in this draft class. He is smooth in the pick-and-roll and gets to his spots with ease. Roster-wise, Trae Young and Darius Acuff Jr. don't fit at all, but just because Washington traded for Trae doesn’t mean they should avoid taking an elite talent. Acuff Jr. could give D.C. the jolt of energy they need.



6. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND) - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Clippers lean toward a defensive-minded guard who also showed the ability to knock down catch-and-shoot threes in college. His instincts stand out, particularly as a passer, where he flashed high-level playmaking ability during his time at Louisville. His fit alongside Darius Garland makes a lot of sense, giving the Clippers a backcourt pairing that complements each other well—making this an easy decision at this spot.



7. Brooklyn Nets - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) guards during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A big-time shot maker who lacks elite athleticism but makes up for it with terrific feel and elite shooting. He is an incredible performer and lives for the big moments, as we saw at Illinois, leading them to a Final Four. Brooklyn needs all the help they can get at the guard spot, and Wagler feels a significant void.



8. Sacramento Kings - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) answers questions during a press conference prior to the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Sacramento lands one of the most explosive guards in the draft, a blur with the ball in his hands. His midrange game is smooth and reliable, though his three-point shot remains a work in progress. Regardless of who else is on the board, the Kings prioritize talent and take the best player available—giving them a foundational piece to build around in Flemings.



9. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOLA) - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes for the basket during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Giannis stays in Milwaukee, pairing Brayden Burries with Ryan Rollins makes a lot of sense. Burries brings rebounding, playmaking, toughness, and efficient scoring to the backcourt, while also having the versatility to defend multiple positions.



10. Chicago Bulls - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Feb 4, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) signals three after hitting a three pointer against Texas A&M at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What separates Philon Jr. is his handle and craft, using subtle shifts and changes of pace to carve his way into the paint. Add in his ability to knock down threes, and his offensive profile becomes even more dangerous. This is a move that helps get the Bulls rebuild in motion.



11. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) bites his jersey following a play in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Age may work against Lendeborg in some evaluations, but it also highlights just how NBA-ready he is. At 6-foot-9, his versatility, playmaking, and two-way impact helped power Michigan win the National Championship. With efficient scoring inside and strong defensive instincts, he profiles as one of the most polished prospects available



12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Hannes Steinbach | F-C | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City adds another piece, landing one of the nation’s most productive bigs. Steinbach dominates inside with his size and polished post game, putting up 18.6 points and 11.6 boards while controlling the paint. He’s even flashed some perimeter shooting upside.



13. Miami Heat - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) drives during the NCAA March Madness opening round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Heat tap into a local connection, selecting Thomas Haugh out of Florida. After another disappointing season, Miami adds a seasoned forward who understands what it takes to win at a high level. Haugh showcased his versatility with the Gators, sliding from the four to the three and elevating his production to 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game—nearly doubling his output from the previous season.



14. Charlotte Hornets - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after cutting down a piece of the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After missing the playoffs with a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic in the Play-In, Charlotte addresses a clear weakness at center. While Moussa Diabaté put together a strong season, the depth behind him remains a concern. That leads the Hornets to 7-foot-3 Aday Mara, a stark contrast in style. Mara thrives as a low-post presence with soft touch around the rim, is a constant lob threat, and brings impressive passing ability for his size.



15. Chicago Bulls (via POR) - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ament’s upside comes from his size and skill blend. He pairs a high-release jumper with a solid handle that lets him create and thrive in pick-and-pop sets. As his frame develops, he has the potential to become a plus rebounder and defender.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stirtz projects as a seamless fit at the next level thanks to his catch-and-shoot ability, which should translate immediately from his time at Iowa. He also offers secondary playmaking value, with the versatility to operate at either guard spot. Memphis uses its second pick in the draft to bolster the backcourt after landing AJ Dybantsa at No. 1.

17. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The top international prospect in the class, Karim Lopez brings a dynamic two-way presence on the wing. His ability to create for others, knock down shots, and impact the game defensively makes him an appealing addition. Charlotte capitalizes with its second pick, adding another versatile piece on the perimeter.



18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Braylon Mullins | G-F | UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) controls the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City adds one of the best shooting prospects in the class, and they get one of the best movers off the ball. While he still needs some time to develop, the Thunder have the depth to be patient, and it not impact winning overall.



19. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) defends Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

San Antonio adds one of the best defensive minded forwards in the class. Morez Johnson Jr. was terrific at Michigan this year, and could guard multiple positions. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but the upside and fit is there.



20. Toronto Raptors - Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If Quaintance can ever stay fully healthy, he has the potential to be the best big man in this class. With the ability to play the four or the five, Toronto swings on the upside and takes the athletic and defensive minded big to strengthen their five depth.



21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Cameron Carr | G-F | Baylor

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Carr is an explosive finisher and a terrific three-point shooter. The biggest concern with Carr is his overall frame. He is 6-foot-5 but weighs just 175 pounds. He was buried in Tennessee's rotation before transferring to Baylor where he burst onto the scene. Detroit adds to their wing depth and adds a player that can contribute right away.

TRADE: The Indiana Pacers have traded their 2027 first round pick (Lottery Protected) and a 2031 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the 22nd overall pick.



22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Dailyn Swain | G-F | Texas --- Traded to IND

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With a belief that this class offers more immediate talent than next year’s, Indiana trades its lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick to get back into the early 20s. They target Texas wing Dailyn Swain, a well-rounded prospect who brings defensive versatility, and secondary playmaking. At 6-foot-8 he provides terrific size and uses it to his advantage, especially as a rebounder.

His impact showed up across the board, posting 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 32.8 minutes. He did it efficiently, too, shooting 54% from the field, 34.4% from deep, and 81.5% from the stripe. Swain could become the offensive scoring punch the Pacers need off the bench.



23. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) holds a ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Philadelphia adds an intriguing frontcourt piece following his breakout season at Arizona. His strength, physicality, and relentless motor allow him to overpower mismatches and impact the game in multiple ways. Though his outside shot is inconsistent and his size isn’t ideal for the position, he projects as a versatile, high-impact four with real upside.



24. New York Knicks - Patrick Ngongba | Center | Duke

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) blocks the shot of TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Knicks add one of the best big men at the five position with the selection of Patrick Ngongba. With his size and strength, Ngongba consistently makes his presence felt as a rebounder and rim protector, backed by strong defensive instincts. Although he isn’t an elite athlete and doesn’t space the floor, which could limit his offensive versatility, his physical profile and defensive value stand out.



25. Los Angeles Lakers - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) shoots against Akron Zips guard Eric Mahaffey (4) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Do the Lakers need a guard? Probably not. But Christian Anderson is a polarizing prospect that can score at all three-levels, has a great feel for the game, and would help the Lakers overall point guard depth. He averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 41.5% from three this season.



26. Denver Nuggets - Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are all about finding pieces that fit around Nikola Jokic, and Amari Allen does just that. His combination of size, instincts, and evolving shooting ability aligns well with today’s NBA wing archetype. His value comes from his ability to contribute off the ball, whether through defense, connective passing, or overall feel for the game, making him a strong complementary option.



27. Boston Celtics - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the basketball against the Pacific Tigers during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Boston keeps stacking talent. The 6-foot-9 forward brings efficiency, 51.7% from the field, 41.6% from three, and a strong feel for the game. He’s not an elite athlete, but his size, strength, and IQ should help his well-rounded skill set translate, even in a limited early role.



28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Minnesota addresses a need in the backcourt by selecting Ebuka Okorie, the top point guard available at this stage of the draft. He served as the engine behind Stanford’s offense, combining strong playmaking with efficient three-level scoring. Defensively, he competes and applies steady ball pressure, though his smaller frame can be tested by more physical guards.



29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his 6-foot-11 frame and 7-foot-3 wingspan, Cenac Jr. checks the physical boxes for a modern NBA center. His mobility allows him to operate effectively as a lob threat and transition finisher, separating him from many traditional bigs. Considering Cleveland’s financial situation, securing a versatile two-way center at No. 29 represents strong value.



30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Isaiah Evans | Forward | Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dallas doubles down on familiarity, pairing Cameron Boozer with his teammate Isaiah Evans. Evans is a confident, skilled scorer who thrives on creating and making tough shots, giving him real upside as a dynamic wing. With added defensive growth, he becomes an even more intriguing piece.

Second Round

Team Draft Pick 31. New York Knicks Tounde Yessoufou - Guard/Forward 32. Memphis Grizzlies Motiejus Krivas - Center 33. Brooklyn Nets Tyler Tanner - Point Guard 34. Sacramento Kings Tarris Reed Jr. - Center 35. San Antonio Spurs Meleek Thomas - Guard 36. Los Angeles Clippers Alex Karaban - Forward 37. Oklahoma City Thunder Dash Daniels - Shooting Guard 38. Chicago Bulls Zuby Ejiofor - Power Forward 39. Houston Rockets Joshua Jefferson - Forward 40. Boston Celtics Alijah Arenas - Shooting Guard 41. Miami Heat Dame Sarr - Guard/Forward 42. San Antonio Spurs Henri Veesaar - Center 43. Brooklyn Nets JT Toppin - Power Forward 44. San Antonio Spurs Ryan Conwell - Guard 45. Sacramento Kings Sergio de Larrea - Guard 46. Phoenix Suns Jayden Bradley - Point Guard 47. Dallas Mavericks Braden Smith - Point Guard 48. Orlando Magic Pryce Sandfort - Small Forward 49. Toronto Raptors Milan Momcilovic - Forward 50. Denver Nuggets Tyler Nickel - Forward 51. Washington Wizards Luigi Suigo - Center 52. Houston Rockets Ugonna Onyenso - Center 53. Los Angeles Clippers Dillon Mitchell - Small Forward 54. Golden State Warriors Emanuel Sharp - Shooting Guard 55. New York Knicks Bruce Thornton - Point Guard 56. Chicago Bulls Richie Saunders - Shooting Guard 57. Atlanta Hawks Baba Miller - Small Forward 58. New Orleans Pelicans Rueben Chinyelu - Center 59. Minnesota Timberwolves Nate Bittle - Center 60. Washington Wizards Tamin Lipsey - Point Guard

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