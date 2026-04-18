Full Two-Round NBA Mock Draft as Playoffs Open: Pacers Lose Top-Four Pick but Get Into Round One
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The 2026 Playoffs are underway, but for the 14 teams that missed the postseason, all eyes have shifted to the NBA Draft.
For the Indiana Pacers, no NBA Draft Lottery has meant more to this franchise. If they land in the top four, they keep their pick; if it falls to five or six, it belongs to the Clippers.
Memphis moved up to No. 1 and won the lottery. Milwaukee moved up to second, but Atlanta has the right to swap picks after making the draft-day trade with New Orleans, so Atlanta gets the No. 2 overall pick. Dallas jumped into the lottery again and lands the No. 3 pick, while Utah stayed at the No. 4 spot.
Draft Lottery Order
1. Memphis Grizzlies
2. Atlanta Hawks (via MIL)
3. Dallas Mavericks
4. Utah Jazz
5. Washington Wizards
6. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND)
7. Brooklyn Nets
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOLA)
10. Chicago Bulls
11. Golden State Warriors
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)
13. Miami Heat
14. Charlotte Hornets
The way the lottery order played out is incredibly unique. The Mavericks and Jazz falling into the three and four spots will make for interesting fits, but seeing Memphis soar to the top from the No. 6 spot would break the curse of the No. 6 spot never moving into the top four since the lottery odds were flattened.
For the Indiana Pacers, they lose their top-four protected pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, this draft is too deep for them to sit back and watch. Indiana makes a trade back into the first round—but where…?
Let’s see how the 2026 NBA Mock Draft plays out…
1. Memphis Grizzlies - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU
The 6-foot-9 forward has separated himself from the rest of the top four in this class. He’s charismatic, a terrific leader, can score on and off the ball, and has high defensive upside. Dybantsa’s shot selection will need to improve at the next level, but he is the most coveted prospect in this class. It’s a slam-dunk decision for Memphis as they enter a rebuild without Ja Morant (who is expected to be traded) and Jaren Jackson Jr.
2. Atlanta Hawks (via MIL) - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas
It is absurd how many talking heads have missed the mark on Darryn Peterson. He is a great prospect, but is a quiet personality who just wants to hoop. The injuries at Kansas were real, and he erred on the side of caution versus overexerting himself. Atlanta is reaping the benefits of trading down in last year's draft with New Orleans, and now they get the most talented shooting guard in the draft.
3. Dallas Mavericks - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke
The Dallas Mavericks go back-to-back drafts selecting the best Duke Blue Devil on the board. Boozers fit with Flagg is unique, but the decision is easy: draft the best player available. Boozer may not wow with vertical explosiveness, but his polished post work, high IQ, and handle fuel high-level production. His strength and skill make him a natural fit to anchor an NBA frontcourt, espsecially next to Cooper Flagg.
4. Utah Jazz - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina
Utah follows suit with the Dallas Mavericks and selects the best player available. They take the small forward/power forward from North Carolina who is full of energy, explosiveness, and is a polarizing personality. He is just scratching the surface of what he can become.
5. Washignton Wizards - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas
The Washington Wizards land in prime position to select Darius Acuff Jr., one of the best scorers and arguably the best point guard in this draft class. He is smooth in the pick-and-roll and gets to his spots with ease. Roster-wise, Trae Young and Darius Acuff Jr. don't fit at all, but just because Washington traded for Trae doesn’t mean they should avoid taking an elite talent. Acuff Jr. could give D.C. the jolt of energy they need.
6. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND) - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville
The Clippers lean toward a defensive-minded guard who also showed the ability to knock down catch-and-shoot threes in college. His instincts stand out, particularly as a passer, where he flashed high-level playmaking ability during his time at Louisville. His fit alongside Darius Garland makes a lot of sense, giving the Clippers a backcourt pairing that complements each other well—making this an easy decision at this spot.
7. Brooklyn Nets - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois
A big-time shot maker who lacks elite athleticism but makes up for it with terrific feel and elite shooting. He is an incredible performer and lives for the big moments, as we saw at Illinois, leading them to a Final Four. Brooklyn needs all the help they can get at the guard spot, and Wagler feels a significant void.
8. Sacramento Kings - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston
Sacramento lands one of the most explosive guards in the draft, a blur with the ball in his hands. His midrange game is smooth and reliable, though his three-point shot remains a work in progress. Regardless of who else is on the board, the Kings prioritize talent and take the best player available—giving them a foundational piece to build around in Flemings.
9. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOLA) - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona
If Giannis stays in Milwaukee, pairing Brayden Burries with Ryan Rollins makes a lot of sense. Burries brings rebounding, playmaking, toughness, and efficient scoring to the backcourt, while also having the versatility to defend multiple positions.
10. Chicago Bulls - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama
What separates Philon Jr. is his handle and craft, using subtle shifts and changes of pace to carve his way into the paint. Add in his ability to knock down threes, and his offensive profile becomes even more dangerous. This is a move that helps get the Bulls rebuild in motion.
11. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan
Age may work against Lendeborg in some evaluations, but it also highlights just how NBA-ready he is. At 6-foot-9, his versatility, playmaking, and two-way impact helped power Michigan win the National Championship. With efficient scoring inside and strong defensive instincts, he profiles as one of the most polished prospects available
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Hannes Steinbach | F-C | Washington
Oklahoma City adds another piece, landing one of the nation’s most productive bigs. Steinbach dominates inside with his size and polished post game, putting up 18.6 points and 11.6 boards while controlling the paint. He’s even flashed some perimeter shooting upside.
13. Miami Heat - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida
The Miami Heat tap into a local connection, selecting Thomas Haugh out of Florida. After another disappointing season, Miami adds a seasoned forward who understands what it takes to win at a high level. Haugh showcased his versatility with the Gators, sliding from the four to the three and elevating his production to 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game—nearly doubling his output from the previous season.
14. Charlotte Hornets - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan
After missing the playoffs with a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic in the Play-In, Charlotte addresses a clear weakness at center. While Moussa Diabaté put together a strong season, the depth behind him remains a concern. That leads the Hornets to 7-foot-3 Aday Mara, a stark contrast in style. Mara thrives as a low-post presence with soft touch around the rim, is a constant lob threat, and brings impressive passing ability for his size.
15. Chicago Bulls (via POR) - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee
Ament’s upside comes from his size and skill blend. He pairs a high-release jumper with a solid handle that lets him create and thrive in pick-and-pop sets. As his frame develops, he has the potential to become a plus rebounder and defender.
16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa
Stirtz projects as a seamless fit at the next level thanks to his catch-and-shoot ability, which should translate immediately from his time at Iowa. He also offers secondary playmaking value, with the versatility to operate at either guard spot. Memphis uses its second pick in the draft to bolster the backcourt after landing AJ Dybantsa at No. 1.
17. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand
The top international prospect in the class, Karim Lopez brings a dynamic two-way presence on the wing. His ability to create for others, knock down shots, and impact the game defensively makes him an appealing addition. Charlotte capitalizes with its second pick, adding another versatile piece on the perimeter.
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Braylon Mullins | G-F | UConn
Oklahoma City adds one of the best shooting prospects in the class, and they get one of the best movers off the ball. While he still needs some time to develop, the Thunder have the depth to be patient, and it not impact winning overall.
19. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan
San Antonio adds one of the best defensive minded forwards in the class. Morez Johnson Jr. was terrific at Michigan this year, and could guard multiple positions. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but the upside and fit is there.
20. Toronto Raptors - Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky
If Quaintance can ever stay fully healthy, he has the potential to be the best big man in this class. With the ability to play the four or the five, Toronto swings on the upside and takes the athletic and defensive minded big to strengthen their five depth.
21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Cameron Carr | G-F | Baylor
Carr is an explosive finisher and a terrific three-point shooter. The biggest concern with Carr is his overall frame. He is 6-foot-5 but weighs just 175 pounds. He was buried in Tennessee's rotation before transferring to Baylor where he burst onto the scene. Detroit adds to their wing depth and adds a player that can contribute right away.
TRADE: The Indiana Pacers have traded their 2027 first round pick (Lottery Protected) and a 2031 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the 22nd overall pick.
22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Dailyn Swain | G-F | Texas --- Traded to IND
With a belief that this class offers more immediate talent than next year’s, Indiana trades its lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick to get back into the early 20s. They target Texas wing Dailyn Swain, a well-rounded prospect who brings defensive versatility, and secondary playmaking. At 6-foot-8 he provides terrific size and uses it to his advantage, especially as a rebounder.
His impact showed up across the board, posting 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 32.8 minutes. He did it efficiently, too, shooting 54% from the field, 34.4% from deep, and 81.5% from the stripe. Swain could become the offensive scoring punch the Pacers need off the bench.
23. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona
Philadelphia adds an intriguing frontcourt piece following his breakout season at Arizona. His strength, physicality, and relentless motor allow him to overpower mismatches and impact the game in multiple ways. Though his outside shot is inconsistent and his size isn’t ideal for the position, he projects as a versatile, high-impact four with real upside.
24. New York Knicks - Patrick Ngongba | Center | Duke
The New York Knicks add one of the best big men at the five position with the selection of Patrick Ngongba. With his size and strength, Ngongba consistently makes his presence felt as a rebounder and rim protector, backed by strong defensive instincts. Although he isn’t an elite athlete and doesn’t space the floor, which could limit his offensive versatility, his physical profile and defensive value stand out.
25. Los Angeles Lakers - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech
Do the Lakers need a guard? Probably not. But Christian Anderson is a polarizing prospect that can score at all three-levels, has a great feel for the game, and would help the Lakers overall point guard depth. He averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 41.5% from three this season.
26. Denver Nuggets - Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama
The Denver Nuggets are all about finding pieces that fit around Nikola Jokic, and Amari Allen does just that. His combination of size, instincts, and evolving shooting ability aligns well with today’s NBA wing archetype. His value comes from his ability to contribute off the ball, whether through defense, connective passing, or overall feel for the game, making him a strong complementary option.
27. Boston Celtics - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara
Boston keeps stacking talent. The 6-foot-9 forward brings efficiency, 51.7% from the field, 41.6% from three, and a strong feel for the game. He’s not an elite athlete, but his size, strength, and IQ should help his well-rounded skill set translate, even in a limited early role.
28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford
Minnesota addresses a need in the backcourt by selecting Ebuka Okorie, the top point guard available at this stage of the draft. He served as the engine behind Stanford’s offense, combining strong playmaking with efficient three-level scoring. Defensively, he competes and applies steady ball pressure, though his smaller frame can be tested by more physical guards.
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston
With his 6-foot-11 frame and 7-foot-3 wingspan, Cenac Jr. checks the physical boxes for a modern NBA center. His mobility allows him to operate effectively as a lob threat and transition finisher, separating him from many traditional bigs. Considering Cleveland’s financial situation, securing a versatile two-way center at No. 29 represents strong value.
30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Isaiah Evans | Forward | Duke
Dallas doubles down on familiarity, pairing Cameron Boozer with his teammate Isaiah Evans. Evans is a confident, skilled scorer who thrives on creating and making tough shots, giving him real upside as a dynamic wing. With added defensive growth, he becomes an even more intriguing piece.
Second Round
Team
Draft Pick
31. New York Knicks
Tounde Yessoufou - Guard/Forward
32. Memphis Grizzlies
Motiejus Krivas - Center
33. Brooklyn Nets
Tyler Tanner - Point Guard
34. Sacramento Kings
Tarris Reed Jr. - Center
35. San Antonio Spurs
Meleek Thomas - Guard
36. Los Angeles Clippers
Alex Karaban - Forward
37. Oklahoma City Thunder
Dash Daniels - Shooting Guard
38. Chicago Bulls
Zuby Ejiofor - Power Forward
39. Houston Rockets
Joshua Jefferson - Forward
40. Boston Celtics
Alijah Arenas - Shooting Guard
41. Miami Heat
Dame Sarr - Guard/Forward
42. San Antonio Spurs
Henri Veesaar - Center
43. Brooklyn Nets
JT Toppin - Power Forward
44. San Antonio Spurs
Ryan Conwell - Guard
45. Sacramento Kings
Sergio de Larrea - Guard
46. Phoenix Suns
Jayden Bradley - Point Guard
47. Dallas Mavericks
Braden Smith - Point Guard
48. Orlando Magic
Pryce Sandfort - Small Forward
49. Toronto Raptors
Milan Momcilovic - Forward
50. Denver Nuggets
Tyler Nickel - Forward
51. Washington Wizards
Luigi Suigo - Center
52. Houston Rockets
Ugonna Onyenso - Center
53. Los Angeles Clippers
Dillon Mitchell - Small Forward
54. Golden State Warriors
Emanuel Sharp - Shooting Guard
55. New York Knicks
Bruce Thornton - Point Guard
56. Chicago Bulls
Richie Saunders - Shooting Guard
57. Atlanta Hawks
Baba Miller - Small Forward
58. New Orleans Pelicans
Rueben Chinyelu - Center
59. Minnesota Timberwolves
Nate Bittle - Center
60. Washington Wizards
Tamin Lipsey - Point Guard
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA