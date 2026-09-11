Pacers Positional Season Preview: The Centers

When people talk about the Indiana Pacers, they mostly talk about the return of Tyrese Haliburton and a team that hopes to have better health this coming season. Somehow, one of the best centers in the NBA has become an afterthought to many.

Ivica Zubac. The stage is yours.

You may question the overall depth at the position, but one thing is certain: Zubac is primed and ready for a massive season.

Ivica Zubac

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Myles Turner left in free agency, the search was on to find the next starting center for the next contending Pacers team. This past February, Kevin Pritchard and company found their man.

Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac joined the Pacers with the hopes of solidifying their starting lineup for the next few seasons at least. He only played in five games as a Pacer and clearly never played with Haliburton or others, which means fans haven't seen anything yet from their new seven footer.

Just two seasons ago, Zubac put up monster numbers, averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 63% from the field. He was no slouch last year, averaging 14.1 and 10.6 in a limited 48 games. The Pacers now have a beast in the middle who will undoubtedly elevate their rebounding ranks, give them a double-double threat on a nightly basis, and will give them an elite screen-setter to add to their high powered offense.

How will Zubac fit with this Pacers group? That is the biggest question that everyone is waiting to find out. This much we know: Zubac is very physical, very gifted, and has a high basketball IQ. Even if there are some early kinks to work out, it's very likely that this will turn into something great.

Some projections have Zubac putting up similar numbers to last year. Others, like Yahoo Sports, think he will end up with a career-high season in scoring. Getting a full off-season and training camp with his new team will surely help as he learns his role with this group. You can trust Rick Carlisle and the coaching staff to put him in a great position to succeed.

When you think about the Pacers, don't forget about Zu.

Jay Huff

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to fully judge anyone's season from this past year when so many players were out of action. If Tyrese Haliburton makes everyone better, (and he does), what could he do for someone like Jay Huff?

Huff was acquired by the Pacers last July for a future draft pick, and he had an up-and-down first season for the blue and gold. He was the only Pacer to play in all 82 games, and he averaged 9.5 points, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.9% from behind the arc. The most impressive part of his game is his shot-blocking ability, and he finished second in the entire NBA in blocks.

If Huff wants to earn the primary backup role this season, more consistency from the 3-point line would help his cause. He had a few months last season averaging 38% from three, and several other months in the mid 20's or low 30's from long range.

He's a nice piece to have, regardless of the role. If the Pacers play more small ball off the bench, or go with another option as the main backup, Huff will still be ready and waiting on the depth chart.

Larry Nance Jr.

Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during warm up before game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran Larry Nance Jr. signed with the Pacers in July and will compete with Jay Huff for the main backup role at the center position. Nance Jr. has been around the block, as the Pacers will be his sixth different team and his seventh different stop.

One of the debates after he signed was whether or not he's a better fit at this stage of his career compared to Micah Potter. Potter had a strong season for the Pacers last season, but the Pacers clearly see something with the Nance Jr. fit.

Last year, Nance Jr. averaged just 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, but averaged 8.5 and 4.3 in 25 games for Atlanta the year before. He has been a career 35% shooter from three, and has always been known as an excellent teammate to have on your team.

Final Thoughts:

You could argue the entire season hinges on two things for the Pacers: Overall health, and the play of Ivica Zubac. If Zu is the monster many think he can be, the sky is the limit for this Pacers team.

After a strong starting five, the Pacers will also have the ability to mix and match with their lineups and styles. We could see Obi Toppin at the five, or Jay Huff in a traditional role, or mixing and matching with Nance Jr. Production at the five will be a major key this season for Indy.