Pacers Face a Massive Pascal Siakam Decision That Could Shape Their Future

Pascal Siakam has been everything the Indiana Pacers could have hoped for since acquiring him in January 2024.

Now, Indiana eventually has to decide just how much it is willing to spend to keep him around.

Siakam has been eligible for a three-year, $207 million contract extension since July. Coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career, there is a legitimate argument for the Pacers locking up their starting power forward and ensuring one of the most important players in their recent success remains in Indiana.

But should they do it now?

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam remains under contract through the 2027-28 season, giving the Pacers time before they have to make a decision. With several other important contractual decisions looming, there are arguments for both rewarding Siakam now and maintaining flexibility for another year.

A handful of our Sports Illustrated team weighed in on whether Indiana should extend Siakam.

Alex Golden

Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam is a terrific forward, and from the moment Indiana acquired him in 2024, the trajectory of this franchise changed.

The Pacers went from a team stuck in the lottery to a legitimate championship contender, and Siakam has been instrumental in that transformation. He's a proven champion, a leader and one of the most consistent players on the roster (and in the league).

He's also still only 32 years old.

However, Siakam won't become a free agent until 2028 meaning Indiana still has him under contract for the next two seasons. Committing significant money right now to a player who will be 34 when his current deal expires comes with some risk.

That's why I don't believe the Pacers need to make this decision in 2026.

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Indiana could find the right number on a shorter one- or two- year extension, there would be plenty of reason to explore it. Siakam's game should age relatively gracefully. He's been durable throughout his career and hes effectiveness isn't completely dependent on elite athleticism.

There is also no clear answer on how the Pacers replace Siakam if they don't bring him back after his contract expires. Players with his combination of scoring, versatility and leadership aren't easy to find.

Still, I'd wait until the summer of 2027 before pursuing an extension. Indiana has other decisions to make with the future of their roster. Committing long-term money to Siakam makes it harder to envision a path where Andrew Nembhard, Ivica Zubac, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker are apart of this team past the 2027-28 season.

Major Passons

Nov 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers should absolutely be looking to extended Pascal Siakam. He has earned every right to get another contract from the organization.

His current contract has 2 more years left in it. The main issue is how much.

Siakam is currently 32, so he isn’t a young player anymore. This should impact his contract talks and take him out of max range. If Indiana could get him to sign for around $40-45 million in annual salary then I think that would be a home run for Indiana.

Ethan Skolnick

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam's game has aged better than perhaps many expected, and he doesn't seem especially close to slowing down. With that said, there can be a compromise solution. We're seeing some teams push back against giving the max that can be offered; Houston's Amen Thompson is a recent example.

A two-year deal with a player option could be palatable to both sides, at something roughly 70 percent of what is allowed to be offered. He's not a $70 million per year player (very few are, even with the NBA's salary escalation), but two years for $90 million with a player option would be a nice way for Siakam to enter the final phase of his career.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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