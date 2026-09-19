The Indiana Pacers didn't make a massive splash in free agency this offseason, but ESPN's Bobby Marks believes they essentially have a major offseason acquisition on the roster.

Ivica Zubac.

Zubac joined Indiana last season but appeared in only five games, meaning the Pacers never truly got an opportunity to see how their new center would operate within a healthy version of the system.

Marks recently joined Setting The Pace and explained why he views Zubac almost like a brand-new addition.

"You can probably say that [trading for Zubac] is equivalent to signing a free agent," Marks said. "He played five games and they were probably throwaway games. I think you can look at it as a big offseason addition."

Zubac's arrival also represents one of the biggest stylisitc changes Indiana has made during the Haliburton era.

Myles Turner provided the Pacers with a center capable of spacing the floor and operating comfortably beyond the three-point line. Zubac has made his living differently.

That's what makes the fit so fascinating.

"I am intrigued by Zu's fit," Marks said. "It's a team offensively that likes to get up and down. It was high-powered a few years ago. I think Zu's different than where Myles is. Myles can spread the floor more."

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zubac instead gives Indiana a more physical interior presence on both ends of the floor.

"Zu is certainly [better] defensively and more of a low-post player here," Marks continued. "I think it's a big addition for them."

One potential wrinkle could make the pairing even more interesting.

Speculation has come amongst the fan base on the possibility of Zubac expanding his shooting range. When asked about Brook Lopez's transformation into an outside shooter, here's what marks had to say.

"Brook is intersting. Before he got hurt (around 2012), he never took threes. Then when he broke his foot, he had to develop his game as the rest of the league developed. He had to become a stretch five."

Dec 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Nobody should expect Zubac to suddenly transform into one of the NBA's premier shooting centers, but even becoming a respectable threat from outside could create additional possibilities for Indiana's offense.

"I am intrigued with the ability to spread the floor," Marks said. "If [Zubac] can add that to his game, it's an added bonus if he can do that. If he can't, there's other styles you can play around him."

That's ultimately the most intriguing part of Indiana's upcoming season.

The Pacers know what their offense can look like with Haliburton running the show.

Now they get to find out what it looks like with an entirely different type of center playing alongside him.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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