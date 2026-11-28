INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not even December yet, and the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers squared off for the third time already this season. It was the annual Black Friday game in Indianapolis, and was also an NBA Cup contest. LeBron James and the Sixers spoiled the party and defeated the Pacers once again by a final score of 111-87.

Here are the main takeaways from Friday night's game.

LeBron/Siakam matchup favors Philly.

In the first seven minutes of the game, LeBron James was outscoring the entire Pacers team 11-9. Coming off a triple-double on Wednesday, James followed that performance up with another solid game Friday night. He scored 21 points, to go along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. He got his team started early and only needed to play 27 minutes because of the blowout.



The Pacers were still without Tyrese Haliburton, which typically means an even heavier does of Pascal Siakam. The Pacers forward had a rare off night and shot just 3-for-14 and scored 11 points in the loss. It was Siakam's lowest scoring total of the season.

Shooting struggles continue for Indy.

Halfway through the 2nd quarter, the Pacers were just 1-for-13 from 3 but still only trailing 39-38. The shooting struggles continued for the rest of the game, and that's simply a recipe for disaster in this league. For the game, the Pacers shot just 5-for-37 (not a typo) from three, and connected on just 35% from the field for the game. The Pacers now have the second-worst 3-point percentage in the NBA. On the other side, the Sixers went 15-for-37 from deep.

Extra rest doesn't help the Pacers.

On Monday, the Pacers put together a solid effort in a win over the Thunder. They then had three days off before Friday night's game. Instead of looking rejuvenated, the Pacers looked sluggish early and often. They have only won back to back games once this season, and have struggled with or without rest on most occasions.

The Pacers turned the ball over 18 times and also struggled from the foul line. It was the trifecta of how to lose a game in the NBA.

Next up: The Pacers play Saturday night in Chicago on the second night of a back to back. There's some speculation that Tyrese Haliburton could play on Saturday, or the Pacers could decide to wait until Tuesday or Thursday of the road trip. As things stand, the Pacers are 6-13 and could really use their star point guard, and soon.