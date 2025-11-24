6 Pacers, 5 Pistons Ruled Out of Monday Showdown

One of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, by record, will be facing off against the East's top seed on Monday night.

Per the latest league injury report, the seemingly perennially banged-up Pacers will be without a whopping six players, while Detroit will be missing at least five of its own players.

More news: Recent Pacers Lottery Pick Having Historically Inefficient Season This Year

At 14-2, the Pistons' record is a direct inversion of the Pacers' paltry 2-14 tally thus far.

Indiana, of course, has the built-in excuse of missing its best player, two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, and its long-time starting center Myles Turner. Haliburton is out for the season recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Turner, knowing this, departed in free agency for a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, whom Indiana has knocked out of the playoffs in the first round of each of the past two postseasons. The Pacers have replaced him with former reserve Isaiah Jackson in their starting lineup, with Tony Bradley and new trade acquisition Jay Huff backing him up. But Jackson is no Turner, lacking both his 3-point shooting acumen (although Huff can help there) and his ferocious rim protection.

More news: Key Pacers Wing Departs Team

Indiana has also been saddled with other major injury absences so far this year. Its 2025-26 starting backcourt of Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin has been in and out of the lineup at various points this year (although both are playing Monday).

Backup power forward Obi Toppin suffered a right foot stress fracture and is out until at least February. Starting small forward Aaron Nesmith sprained the MCL in his left knee and has been out since a Nov. 13 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He is expected to miss the next three weeks. Rookie shooting guard Kam Jones, the No. 38 pick out of Marquette, suffered a lower back stress reaction ahead of the season and has yet to make his pro debut.

Other Absences

Beyond Haliburton, Toppin, and Nesmith, the Pacers are also once again missing shooting guard Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain) and two-way signing Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain).

The Pistons, meanwhile, will be missing Bobi Klintman and Marcus Sasser. Two-way signings Wendell Moore Jr. and Tolu Smith, plus little-used standard roster playing Isaac Jones, are all on assignment with Detroit's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In a welcome surprise, both guards Jaden Ivey and Caris LeVert have been listed as probable to return to the lineup against Indiana.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.