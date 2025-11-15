7 Pacers to Miss Saturday Showdown vs Raptors

The beleaguered Indiana Pacers will be without at least seven players, including two 2025-26 starters (not even counting Tyrese Haliburton), for their Saturday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

More news:Former Pacers All-Star Takes Unorthodox Route to NBA Comeback

Per the league's latest injury report, are missing starting wings Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain) and Aaron Nesmith (left knee sprain). Nesmith incurred his injury mid-game this week, and could miss several games. Mathurin has been out for a while, and could be nearing his return.

Of course, Indiana will still be without two-time All-NBA Third Team point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the team's best player, who has already been ruled out for the entire season as he recovers from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

But he was never projected to be a starter this year, as he was never even projected to play this year. Mathurin's addition to the Pacers' first five is a direct reaction to the Haliburton injury.

Reserve power forward Obi Toppin suffered a right foot stress fracture and is out until February.

Injuries 11/15



MEM:

Zach Edey - Questionable

Olivier-Maxence Prosper - Questionable

Cedric Coward - Doubtful

Javon Small - Out

Ty Jerome - Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. - Out

Brandon Clarke - Out



CLE:

Darius Garland - Out

Jaylon Tyson - Out

Max Strus - Out



OKC:

Lu Dort - Questionable… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 15, 2025

Guards Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), and Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) are all still out.

More news: Pacers Make Surprise Decision on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Future

A whopping four Raptors — two-way signings Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Lawson, and Alijah Martin, plus standard roster player Jonathan Mogbo — are all on assignment with the team's G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

Toronto shooting guard Ochai Agbaji (lumbar strain), small forward Jamison Battle (right knee contusion), and rookie lottery pick power forward Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) are all questionable to suit up.

A Tale of Two Very Different Season Starts

The Raptors have enjoyed a surprisingly robust start to their 2025-26 season, posting a 7-5 record and leaning into an athletic identity. The healthy advent of small forward Brandon Ingram's 20.5 points a night has been a boon for Toronto, while Murray-Boyles is already impressing. Power forward Scottie Barnes, swingman RJ Barrett, guard Immanuel Quickley and center Jakob Poeltl have all been largely available and have meshed surprisingly well.

The Pacers' injuries, meanwhile, have conspired to cultivate something of a season from hell. Indiana has fallen to a 1-11 record, tied with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards for the worst finish in the NBA.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.