8 Pacers May Miss Playoff Rematch Game vs Bucks Monday
The hits just keep coming for the injury-plagued Indiana Pacers.
A whopping eight Indiana standouts could be on the shelf against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star and the league's most recent injury report, all six Indiana players who sat out the club's surprise 114-109 comeback victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday will remain out for the club's next contest.
Two-way point guard RayJ Dennis has been downgraded to questionable thanks to a sprained lower back. Second-year guard Johnny Furphy, meanwhile, has been downgraded to probable to play through a lingering left foot bone bruise.
Two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton has already been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season with a right Achilles tendon tear. Reserve power forward Obi Toppin will be on the shelf until at least February as he recovers from a right foot stress fracture.
The Pacers' anticipated starting backcourt, point guard Andrew Nembhard (left shoulder strain) and shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain), are both out of commission. Rookie guard Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) and veteran backup point guard T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain) remain out.
Health has been the main narrative of the Pacers' bumpy 1-5 season start, certainly not what the team was hoping after two straight Eastern Conference Finals runs culminating in a seven-game NBA Finals appearance this summer. But Indiana has been fairly competitive in many of these games, despite the disappointing end results so far.
Milwaukee, meanwhile, could be down two of the team's three Antetokounmpo brothers.
Nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis is probable to play as he works his way through a left knee patellar tendinopathy that has compelled him to miss one game so far, a Thursday upset over the Golden State Warriors. He was healthy for Saturday's surprise 135-133 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Two-way wing Alex will be getting reps with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Thanasis, meanwhile, is not on the current injury report. For now.
Alex Antetokounmpo will be joined on the Herd by fellow two-way signing Pete Nance. Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. will miss at least the next month as he recovers from a surgery for the torn meniscus in his right knee.
