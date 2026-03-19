An Unforgettable Night for This Pacers Forward

Jalen Slawson Sets Career High in Loss to Trail Blazers

The Indiana Pacers nearly pulled off a stunning fourth-quarter comeback with most of their third string players—but fell just short.

Indiana trimmed what was once a 22-point deficit down to three in the final frame before ultimately losing 127–119 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the late push, the Pacers were undone by one glaring issue all night: the glass.

Rick Carlisle elaborated on this in his postgame press conference, "It's the power of hard play. All of them were involved."

Portland dominated the rebounding battle 52–38 and turned that advantage into 34 second-chance points, compared to just 13 for Indiana. Donovan Clingan also had a career high 28 points in 25 minutes,

A Bright Spot in Another Tough Loss

Another triple for Jalen Slawson & he's up to double digits. pic.twitter.com/1SLeGrvgsR — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 19, 2026

The defeat marked Indiana’s 15th consecutive loss, extending the longest losing streak in franchise history. But amid the struggles, one performance stood out.

Jalen Slawson delivered the best game of his young NBA career.

After signing a two-way contract with the Pacers on Feb. 28, the 6-foot-7 forward out of Furman continues to prove he belongs at this level.

Given his second career start by head coach Rick Carlisle, Slawson rose to the occasion. He scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. His previous career high was 10 points, set earlier this month against Phoenix.

Impact Across the Board

Jalen Slawson says NO & Taelon Peter knocks down a clutch corner three 👌 pic.twitter.com/d8h9r5sbfK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 19, 2026

Slawson’s night wasn’t just about scoring.

He added seven rebounds and four assists, showcasing his versatility, while making a significant impact defensively. He recorded one steal and a career-high four blocks, consistently disrupting Portland’s offense at the rim.

Even more telling was his presence throughout the game. Slawson logged a team-high 37 minutes and 13 seconds, finishing with a plus-minus of -4. Considering Indiana trailed by nearly 20 points for much of the night and ultimately lost by eight, his impact was undeniable.

Looking Ahead

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) dribbles the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III (35) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While this loss will fade quickly for most, it’s a performance Slawson won’t forget.

For a team searching for answers amid injuries and a grueling schedule, his emergence offers a meaningful silver lining.

The Pacers will now get a few days to reset before heading back on the road. Indiana faces Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, followed by a matchup with Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Lastly, it wil be worth monitoring the availability of Ivica Zubac for the upcoming road trip. He left tonight's game with a head contusion. Big Zu had his best night as a Pacer, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

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