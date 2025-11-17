Critical Pacers Starter to Return Monday vs Pistons After 11-Game Injury Layoff

A critical Indiana Pacers starter has seen his status upgraded to available ahead of Monday night's showdown pitting one of the Eastern Conference's worst teams by record against its best, the Detroit Pistons.

Per Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle, starting two-guard Bennedict Mathurin will return to the fold after missing the last 11 straight games with a right great toe sprain.

Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain) is available for tonight’s game against the Pistons, per Coach Carlisle. pic.twitter.com/uDzYce9CSE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 17, 2025

The Indianapolis Star's Dustin Dopirak later officially confirmed the Mathurin news.

Carlisle seemed to hint that Mathurin might be playing under some level of minutes restriction, per Dopirak.

More news: Pacers Make Surprise Decision on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Future

"I don't know what the minutes are gonna look like," Carlisle said. "We gotta watch it."

Carlisle acknowledged that Detroit (11-2) would prove to be a formidable foe for a 1-12 Indiana team still searching for its second win of the season. According to Dopirak, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's defense-first edge reminds Carlisle of his own Pistons squads when he coached the club during its Rasheed Wallace days.

"They play with an attitude," Carlisle raved of the Pistons. "They play with a toughness."

According to a recent NBA injury report, the Pacers will still be missing six players on Monday against Detroit. All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton remains done for the year with a torn right Achilles tendon, while power forward Obi Toppin is on the shelf until at least February recuperating from a right foot stress fracture.

Starting Pacers swingman Aaron Nesmith is the newest addition to the injury report after spraining his left MCL recently. He has been ruled out. Guards Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) and Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain) remain out.

More news: Should Pacers Trade Pascal Siakam Amid Lost Season?

On the Detroit side, All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with a lingering left hip contusion. Starting center Jalen Duren, who suddenly looks like David Robinson this year, has been upgraded to probable to play through a sprained right ankle.

Forward Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain) and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (right knee arthroscopy recovery) are the two biggest confirmed absences. Bobi Klintman (left ankle sprain) and Marcus Sasser (right hip impingement are also on the shelf for the Pistons.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.