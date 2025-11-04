Former Pacers Star Myles Turner Gets Honest About First Game vs Indiana
When longtime 3-and-D former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner agreed to a four-year, $108.9 million free agent contract with the Milwaukee Bucks this past summer, the NBA world — and Pacers fandom — was stunned.
The 6-foot-11 big man had been a staple with a franchise since the end of the Paul George era, a ferocious rim protector who, like any good modern big, could run the floor, switch out onto smaller players, and nail a triple. He was a key cog in the Pacers' playoff success over the past two seasons, which included a pair of Eastern Conference Finals berths and culminated in a seven-game NBA Finals clash against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder this summer (prior to his free agency defection, of course).
More news: Myles Turner Was 'Shocked' by Pacers Offer in Free Agency
On Monday, Turner faced the Pacers for the first time since his departure. To hear him tell it, he had left after feeling undervalued in contract negotiations with Indiana front office decision makers, although team president Kevin Pritchard had claimed both sides had been communicating "in good faith" and that they fully intended to eventually pay him whatever they had to. Milwaukee's splashier offer, however, made the bigger impression.
The Bucks and Pacers have also faced off against each other in each of the last two postseasons, with Indiana winning each meeting. There's legitimate bad blood on both sides.
Prior to the clash, Turner previewed how he'd feel about playing his old team, in his old home arena, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
“I think it’s obviously going to be mixed reviews, mixed feelings, mixed emotions, but for me, it’s always going to be love, man,” Turner predicted. “I spent so much time in this environment. It’s one of the best sports environments to come play in in my opinion and they’ve held true to that."
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Provides New Injury Update on Himself
Indiana has long been known as something of a basketball stronghold nationally, with a devout appreciation for the sport.
“So, yeah, man, I’m looking forward to seeing the fans that I’ve known for the past ten years … it’s going to be fun,” Turner added.
The Pacers didn't find a typical starting-caliber replacement for Turner, and have toggled between Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff and Tony Bradley to replace Turner's production by committee. Jackson has generally been starting at the five, as he did last night. All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season recovering from an Achilles tendon tear.
Several other key players — including guards Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell — have missed several games, and could be on the shelf for several more. The Pacers also lost two more guards to injury during the game.
So the Pacers were at something of a disadvantage. But they truly gave it their all, playing their guts out. They ultimately fell, 117-115, thanks to a buzzer-beating Giannis Antetokounmpo turnaround elbow jumper.
Turner's Underwhelming Night Back in Indiana
But Turner was badly outscored by Jackson in his own matchup, and seemed totally rattled by his reception from his former home crowd. He finished with nine points on just 3-of-7 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, seven rebounds, five blocks and an assist in 32:14. Jackson went at him every time he had the rock, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 shooting from the foul line, plus 10 rebounds, two steals, and assist and a block in just 29:20.
After the game, Turner appeared to change his tune a bit, calling out the Gainbridge Fieldhouse faithful for booing him constantly — during the pregame tribute video Indiana recorded for him, every time he touched the ball, every time he took a free throw, and even every time he checked into the action.
"Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin," Turner wrote (he generally capitalizes every word in a sentence on X). "I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded Sometimes It’s Boo’d But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising. #fearthedeer."
The loss dropped the Pacers' early record to 1-6 amid an already-snakebitten season. Turner's new team improved to 5-2 on the year.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.