2 Pacers Guards Exit Bucks Game, May Not Return
The Indiana Pacers kicked off their revenge game against Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks missing six players. They may depart Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the night down eight.
More news: Myles Turner Was 'Shocked' by Pacers Offer in Free Agency
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, fill-in starting point guard Quenton Jackson (Tyrese Jackson; his replacement for the season Andrew Nembhard, and Nembhard's backup, T.J. McConnell, are all out) is questionable to return to the game after incurring a sore right hamstring.
Backup shooting guard Johnny Furphy, meanwhile, sprained his left ankle and quickly exited for the locker room, after initially attempting to play through the injury. He was moving fairly gingerly.
With 4:22 remaining the game, it seems unlikely that either player will be back. The Pacers are currently trailing the Bucks, but find themselves very much within striking distance, five points back, 109-104.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Provides New Injury Update on Himself
Provided both players are done for good, Jackson finishes with just seven points on 1-of-4 shooting from the floor but 5-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe, four assists and two rebounds in 19:42 of action. Furphy, meanwhile, was the first man off the bench (again, for a very injury-depleted club), and managed to contribute three points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field plus three rebounds in 12:50.
Beyond three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam — the club's best available player — again leading the way, starting center Isaiah Jackson has been shockingly winning his duel with Turner.
Jackson already has 19 points and seven rebounds to his credit, and has been aggressively looking for his shot on drives against the player he used to back up. Turner, meanwhile, has seven points and six rebounds, and hasn't scored at all since the first quarter.
Indiana has started the career with a dismal 1-5 record amid a flurry of health challenges. It's a brutal beginning for a team that pushed the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the NBA Finals in June, but without Haliburton or Turner all year, this was always going to be a tough season in Indiana — even with the rest of the team healthy.
Although Indiana's signature fast-paced offense is a system built for the raw athletes lingering even at the end of its roster, the team still needs to develop the younger pieces who are now playing big minutes.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.