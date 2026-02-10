Ivica Zubac Won’t Debut for Pacers Until After All-Star Break

Fans of the Indiana Pacers hoping to see newly acquired center Ivica Zubac before the NBA All-Star break will need to remain patient.

Zubac has been managing a lingering ankle injury that caused him to miss four consecutive games in late December while with the Los Angeles Clippers. Although he returned to action, Indiana is prioritizing caution, ensuring the 28-year-old is fully healthy before making his Pacers debut.

Ivica Zubac’s debut with the Indiana Pacers will not take place till after the All-Star break. He’s “out” with an ankle injury.



Rick Carlisle shared this information on his weekly interview with @1075thefan.



🎥 https://t.co/fIIkz6DlGc pic.twitter.com/VHz8C3Gl5R — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) February 10, 2026

Head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the situation during an appearance on 107.5 The Fan with Kevin Bowen and James Boyd.

“I don’t think he’s going to play for a while,” Carlisle said. “He’s got a lingering ankle situation. He was injured, I think it was December 20th or something like that. Initially it was deemed to be a four-to-six-week injury. But this is a guy that’s played 95% of his games since he’s been in the NBA, and he pushed to come back early because their team was struggling. There’s still something in there — some discomfort, some swelling. You admire the guy for slugging through, but it makes zero sense for him to be out there if he’s not as close to 100% as possible. I don’t know the timetable. He will not play in these next two games, and we’ll see where things are after the break Rick Carlisle on 107.5 The Fan

The tone suggests the injury may be more significant than initially believed. Given the injuries Indiana has endured over the past two seasons, a conservative approach is hardly surprising—particularly in a year where long-term development outweighs short-term wins.

Durability has historically been one of Zubac’s strengths. He has appeared in at least 68 games in each of the past six seasons and was on pace to approach that mark again this year before the ankle issue surfaced.

There is also a personal component to consider. The day before the trade was finalized, Zubac and his wife, Kristina, welcomed their daughter, Sienna Lenia. Relocating from California to Indiana while adjusting to life with a newborn presents its own challenges, and the additional time off allows the family to settle into their new environment.

The Pacers have two games remaining before the break, a matchup with the New York Knicks on Tuesday and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. In the meantime, Indiana’s available centers are Jay Huff and Micah Potter, with Potter also managing a minor hip issue.

For now, patience is the priority. Indiana’s focus remains on ensuring Zubac is fully healthy before beginning the next chapter of his career in a Pacers uniform.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.