Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

A full preview of Friday night's Eastern Conference bout.
Dec 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-24) and Boston Celtics (18-11) meet for the second of four regular season matchups, with the first being a loss for the Pacers four days ago. The two teams met three times last season, with two resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 87-111 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 58-41 in home games and 29-70 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ethan Thompson

C Jay Huff

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neeimas Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Josh Minott

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-114), Celtics -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +290, Celtics -360

Total points scored: 221.5 (over -114, under -106)

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Chris Boucher: Out - Personal Reasons

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on offensive struggles: " I agree. We've hit some droughts, for different reasons, I suppose. Some is make-or-miss, some is, there's occasionally stagnancy that comes in, sometimes it's decision-making, but the last thee games there have been positives, and so, we got to work at building on those."

