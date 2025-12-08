The Indiana Pacers are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they have been picking up a little bit of steam as of late.

They have won three of their last five games and are beginning to find a little bit of a rhythm with players coming back from injury. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings, and the Pacers jumped up one spot from No. 28 to No. 27.

"The Pacers are just 1-13 against teams that are currently over .500, and they were the last teamwithout a road win. But they’re 4-1 within the bottom five in the Eastern Conference, with three winsover the Bulls (x 2) and Wizards over the last 10 days, getting a comfortable victory in Chicago on Friday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pacers are just 1-9 against the Western Conference, but will have one of their best chances at an interconference win when they host the Kings on Monday."

Indiana Pacers guard Garrison Mathews shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls | David Banks-Imagn Images

Pacers moving up in NBA power rankings

The only teams ranked below the Pacers are the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. Out of the Pacers' five wins, three of them come against the Bulls and Wizards.

The Pacers have a long way to go to get back to where they want to be in the power rankings, but they can only take it one game at a time, at this point in the season. There's no set destination for where the Pacers will end up this season, but they hope to at least be somewhat competitive given the fact that they were one win away from winning the NBA Finals just six months ago.

The Pacers will get a chance to slow things down with some winnable games this week to continue their momentum. Their first game comes at home against the Sacramento Kings before three days of rest to prepare them for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Then, the Pacers return home to face the Wizards in a Sunday matinee game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a prime chance to earn another win.

More Indiana Pacers On SI Stories

Did the Pacers dodge a bullet not signing Turner?

Pacers' Pascal Siakam flirting with another career milestone

Former first-round Pacers pick falling out of favor again?

Siakam the standout as Pacers get first road win

Five questions ahead of Kings vs. Pacers as Indiana goes for two straight