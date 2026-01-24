Two hundred and nineteen days.

That’s how long it has been since the Indiana Pacers last walked off the floor at the Paycom Center, their season ending in dramatic fashion with a Game 7 loss on the biggest stage the NBA has to offer. The final buzzer that night didn’t just close a series — it closed a season that had stretched expectations and that no one in Indiana wanted to see stop.

This time, the stakes were different. This Pacers team isn’t chasing another Finals run, and the standings won’t mistake this game for something it isn’t. But for one night in Oklahoma City, it was a chance to face the emotions, the memories, and the heartbreak that ensued that June night.

Here are my takeaways from Indiana's best performance of the season, a 117-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Moving the Basketball is FUN!

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and Ocenter/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Indiana elected to go small and immediately played with a sense of urgency that was impossible to ignore. The ball moved with purpose, and the Pacers brought a physical and emotional intensity that had not consistently surfaced at any point this season.

By the end of the third quarter, the Pacers had already recorded 29 assists, a reflection of how unified and intentional their offense had become. The ball moved with purpose, stretching Oklahoma City’s defense across the floor, creating open shots, and carving out driving lanes that allowed Indiana to attack the rim with confidence.

Indiana ended the game with 34 assists, accounting for 83 of its 117 points and highlighting a level of offensive cohesion rarely seen this season. By embracing a smaller lineup and spending much of the night without a true center, the Pacers unlocked an approach that carried them to a surprising victory.

Walking His Way to a Career High!

Sep 29, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

My goodness. Jarace Walker's performance tonight was absolutely astonishing. It was without question the best game we have ever seen from Jarace in a Pacers uniform.

Indiana was fighting hard to keep Oklahoma City from tying or taking the lead in the 4th, and it was Jarace Walker who stepped up to the free throw line with the Pacers clinging to a 1-point lead, drilling 4 clutch free throws to ultimately seal the deal.

Jarace finished the game with a career high 26 points, showcasing how special of a talent he can be. This is something for Jarace to build on moving forward.

Deuces Are Wild

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives down the court against Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What else can you say about the point guard battle we saw tonight from Andrew Nembhard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

The Thunder's #2, SGA, finished the game with 47 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. His scoring was the focal point of the Oklahoma City offense for the entirety of the game.

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

For Indiana's #2, Andrew Nembhard, It was almost his first career triple-double. He scored a team high 27 points , dished out 11 assists, corralled 7 rebounds, and was a team best +16 in 36 minutes of play.

Andrew Nembhard's 11 assists created 26 points for the Pacers, and SGA's assists created 10 points for the Thunder. A cool way to look at this is that SGA was responsible for 57 points tonight, and Nembhard was responsible for 53 points.

Final Notes

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dunks in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Johnny Furphy and Micah Potter were great on the glass, each grabbing 10 rebounds.

Aaron Nesmith broke out of his shooting slump with 17 points on 7-14 shooting. He also had this POSTER dunk on Chet Holmgren!

Pascal Siakam was terrific as always with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcast!