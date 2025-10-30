Pacers vs Mavericks Game Loses Dallas All-Star With Concerning Injury
The Dallas Mavericks could face the Indiana Pacers without their star center, Anthony Davis, for the rest of their contest on Wednesday.
Davis is listed as questionable to return with a leg injury.
Update: Davis is now ruled out for the rest of the game with the injury.
The 32-year-old superstar suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury. Davis was on the injury report prior to the game with an Achilles issue.
He came down normally after a jump shot, but was unable to run back on defense. Davis was spotted clutching at the ankle area of his left leg.
Mavericks backup center Dwight Powell started the second half. Dallas is already down two of their other big man, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford.
Gafford is out with a right ankle injury and has yet to make his season debut. His next opporuntyt ot suit up will be on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.
As for Lively, he is out for the second consecutive game with a sprained right knee.
