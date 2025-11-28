Pacers, Wizards Announce Injury Reports for Friday NBA Cup Showdown

The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards has announced their injury reports ahead of a Friday NBA Cup clash.

That said, the game figures to be fairly anticlimactic, at least as far as NBA Cup expectations are concerned.

The Pacers and Wizards have already been eliminated during the group play stage. For their East Group A, the Toronto Raptors have already clinched, and will advance to the quarterfinals.

Both clubs don't win a whole lot. The Wizards are 2-15 on the year, and the Eastern Conference's No. 14 seed, while the No. 15-seeded Pacers are 2-16.

Whatever happens, someone's winning a third game for 2025-26 before the end of November — no matter how much the Wizards' or Pacers' front offices may want to avoid that happening, with a stacked 2026 NBA Draft class on the horizon.

According to the NBA's latest injury report, the Pacers are projected to yet again be at a distinct injury disadvantage.

At least two Washington wings will be down for the count: rookie lottery pick Tre Johnson (left hip flexor strain) and swingman Corey Kispert (right thumb distal phalanx fracture). Second-year small forward Kyshawn George is questionable to play through an illness.

But that's nothing compared to Indiana's tally.

Pacers Ailing

Six Pacers players will for sure be shelved. Two-time All-NBA Third Team point guard Tyrese Haliburton, of course, will be unavailable for the 2025-26 season. Reserve power forward Obi Toppin has a right foot stress fracture and will be unavailable until at least February.

Starting small forward Aaron Nesmith remains out with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Backup shooting guards Johnny Furphy (sprained left ankle), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), and Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) all remain out. Starting point guard Andrew Nembhard is considered questionable to play through a right quad contusion.

The contest tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Neither Indiana nor Washington, amid what already look to be lost seasons, will be particularly motivated to win. Both squads are likely already angling for draft equity, even if the Pacers at this stage may not be yet willing to accept or admit it.

