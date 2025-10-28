Surprise Pacers Guard Predicted to Win Slam Dunk Contest This Year
The NBA Dunk Contest isn't the most exciting event in the world, as it is rare for any of the NBA's superstar players to participate these days.
However, it does provide an exciting chance for younger, under the radar players to show off and earn a cool $105,000 prize.
Mac McClung, who signed with the Indiana Pacers Monday to a multi-year contract for the first standard deal of his journeyman NBA career, has won each of the past three dunk contests, but The Ringer's Michael Pina thinks it's time for a different young player to take his crown.
Pina wrote, before McClung signed with the Pacers, that he predicted second-year player Johnny Furphy to win the 2026 Dunk Contest based on what he's seen out of the former Kansas Jayhawk in preseason and training camp.
"Furphy has as strong a chance to win as aynone who's most likely to participate," Pina wrote for The Ringer. "Every time the 20-year-old Melbourne native crosses my radar, it's because he's just embarrassed someone. Whether it's a summer league statement or friendly fire at training camp or briefly setting the preseason on fire, Furph-dog has enough fearlessness and anonymity to take the slam dunk crown."
Beyond Furphy, Pina added that he thinks that star players Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, who he wrote have both "watched their approval ratings backslide in the face of constant health issues and disturbing off-court allegations," should consider joining the crew of dunk contest participants.
If that crew once again contains McClung, it would be the first time that two active teammates participated in the same dunk contest since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen both represented the Bulls in 1988.
Furphy hasn't had the opportunity to display any of his skills around the rim so far this season, as he's played just one minute without recording a single stat.
In his rookie season last year Furphy averaged just over seven-and-a-half minutes of action, with a career-high 12-point performance in the Pacers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets in early December of last year.
