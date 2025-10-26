Pacers vs Timberwolves Game Loses Minnesota All-Star with Concerning Injury
The Indiana Pacers, who are missing a whopping seven guards in their ongoing Sunday tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves, got a bit of injury luck when Minnesota's best player was ruled out for good in the first quarter of the action.
Per Chris Haynes of Amazon Prime and NBA TV, All-Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the rest of the contest with right hamstring tightness.
At the end of the first frame, the game is knotted up at 28-28.
