Pacers vs Timberwolves Game Loses Minnesota All-Star with Concerning Injury

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) after making a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers, who are missing a whopping seven guards in their ongoing Sunday tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves, got a bit of injury luck when Minnesota's best player was ruled out for good in the first quarter of the action.

Per Chris Haynes of Amazon Prime and NBA TV, All-Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the rest of the contest with right hamstring tightness.

At the end of the first frame, the game is knotted up at 28-28.

This story will be updated...

