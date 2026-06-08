Who is the One Player Who Needs to Improve the Most for the Indiana Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers went from a game seven of the NBA Finals to a lottery team in one year, mostly due to injury. But with that said, they have most of their core returning while also adding Ivica Zubac. But that won't be enough for Indiana.

Each good team finds one player internally that develops, and that player usually plays a large role in a team's success in both the short and long-term.

Indiana has had it happen with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, but who could be next?

Andrew Nembhard was deep in his bag down the stretch of Game 1 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/NsAgmjyLSr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 5, 2026

So I am going to go with another guard/wing, Ben Sheppard. Sheppard has the potential to a develop int an elite two-way player as the defensive prowess is already their. It was on display in last years playoffs, and now this year we saw some leaps offensively, especially with his three-ball. The

Sheppard's best games have been when his three-point shot was falling, and the defensive presence is just always there. He plays physically, emotionally, and is a high-motor player that could be huge for the Pacers development, especially when it comes to returning to the NBA Finals.

LOOK AT BEN SHEPPARD MAN 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Bk0UUvCtAJ — AKRiley (@AKRileyy5) May 20, 2024

Sheppard made a career-high 20 starts and averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game through 65 regular season appearances. While displaying a career-best 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

Now for some insight from our insiders here at OnSi.

Ethan J. Skolnick

"For a team that plummeted in the standings last season, there's a fair amount of certainty of what to expect from the starting five and a couple of subs. But it's not clear at this point what to expect from Jarace Walker. The former first round pick was given a big opportunity last season with so many out, and he struggled terribly during the first half of the season. But then he came on some -- and finished with respectable numbers, including nearly 38 percent from three-point range on decent volume. The talent is there to be, at minimum, a key sub for the upcoming season, and reward the Pacers' faith in him. The next step is proving he's a winning player, on both ends."

Tony Mejia

"Since they missed out on a high lottery pick, Indiana needs Jarace Walker to continue progressing after being handed more responsibilities late in his third season. Many forget he was the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft and will be just 23 years old when next season begins. His versatility in a frontcourt that will have Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac as full-time anchors alongside returning All-Star Tyrese Haliburton."