Nikola Jokic Reveals the NBA Defender Who Gives Him the Most Trouble

The Indiana Pacers have plenty of reasons to be excited about what Ivica Zubac can bring to their defense this season.

But perhaps no endorsement means more than the one he just received from Nikola Jokic.

During an interview shared by Basketball Sphere, Jokic was asked which players around the NBA defend him best. The three-time MVP initially jokes that everybody guards him well before explaining just how much defensie talent exists around the league.

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it came to identify some of his toughest individual matchups, however, Indiana's new center was one of the first names that came to mind.

Zubac singled out Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic as two players who give him problems because of their size and physicality.

"We're kinda chubby, so when we're battling physically, I can't really move them," Jokic joked.

Coming from arguably the most difficult player in basketball to defend, that is quite the compliment.

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jokic has spent the last five seasons terrorizing opposing defense. During that stretch, he's averaged 27 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.5 assist while winning three MVP awards and finishing runner-up for the honor twice.

Against Zubac, those incredible numbers actually dip slightly.

Across 27 career meetings with Zubac, Jokic has averaged 24.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6. 5 assists per game. Those are still superstar numbers, but the slight decline helps support Jokic's point about the challenge Zubac prsents physically.

Zubac wasn't the only defender Jokic praised.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also highlighted Rudy Gobert and referenced the defense Gobert displayed during last year's postseason. Jokic acknowledged that he's had plenty of success against Gobert throughout his career but still considers him an extremely difficult matchup.

Jalen Duren and Wendell Carter Jr. were also mentioned as smaller centers who can cause problems, while Jokic praised former Pacers center Myles Turner for his shot-blocking ability.

Jokic ultimately concluded that the NBA is an extremely high-quality league on both ends of the floor, pushing back against the idea that the league's incredible offensive talent means quality defense has disappeared.

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Indiana, though, the most important part of his answer was hearing Zubac's name. But more than just hearing it, the fact that it was the first name that came to mind.

The Pacers acquired the big man hoping he could help reshape their defense and give them the physical interior presence they've desperately needed. His rebounding and ability to battle traditional centers should provide Indiana with a completely different dimension defensively.

There will be plenty of time to determine exactly how much Zubac can elevate the Pacers on that end of the floor.

🎙️ Jokic on the players who best defend him in the league:



“Who guards me the best? Everybody! The league is just as talented defensively as it is offensively.



Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic, they’re chubby like me, so it’s hard for me to move them. “



(via @BSphere_) pic.twitter.com/JGJY21rYXM — SleeperPacers (@SleeperPacers) September 12, 2026

But when Nikola Jokic is asked about the players who give him the most trouble and Indiana's new center is the first name out of his mouth, you listen.

There might not be a better endorsement of what Zubac can bring to Indiana.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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