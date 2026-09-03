3 Bold Predictions for the Indiana Pacers This Season

After a miserable 19-win season without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers enter this year with a roster built to make noise in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton is back, Pascal Siakam remains the steady veteran presence, and Ivica Zubac gives Indiana a completely different dimension in the middle. On paper, this is a team with the talent, depth and experience to quickly put last season behind them.

But how good can they actually be? Instead of playing it safe, let's swing for the fences. Here are three bold predictions for the Pacers this season.

3 Bold Predictions

1. The Pacers Finish 54-28 and Claim the No. 2 Seed in the East

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates with forward Pascal Siakam (43) a made shot in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning 54 games would be a massive 35-win improvement from last season, but Indiana's 19-63 record doesn't accurately represent the talent on this roster.

Haliburton's return changes everything offensively, while the addition of Zubac gives the Pacers a legitimate defensive anchor and rebounder they simply haven't had in recent years.

The other reason I'm buying into a major jump is Indiana's depth. Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Obi Toppin, and T.J. McConnell give Rick Carlisle plenty of proven options around his best three players.

There will be an adjustment period as Haliburton gets reacclimated and Zubac learns how to play alongside this core, but once everything clicks, I believe Indiana will establish itself as one of the East's elite teams and finish 54-28.

2. Ivica Zubac Averages a Career-High 17 Points and 13 Rebounds

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zubac has already established himself as one of the NBA's better traditional centers, but playing alongside Halliburton could unlock another level offensively.

Haliburton has consistently made life easier on the big men he's played with (just ask Myles Turner), and Zubac gives him an enormous target around the rim who can thrive as a screener, roller and finisher.

I'm predicting career highs across the board for Zubac, with 17 points and 13 rebounds per game. The Pacers should lean heavily on his size, especially with so much shooting and playmaking surrounding him.

Indiana doesn't need Zubac to suddenly become a featured scorer, but the combination of Haliburton's passing and Zubac's efficiency around the basket could lead to the most productive offensive season of his career.

3. Tyrese Haliburton Leads the NBA with 11.5 Assists Per Game

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one prediction I'm willing to plant my flag on, it's Halliburton returning to the top of the NBA's assist leaderboard. He has already proven he is one of the league's premier passers, and this might be the deepest collection of offensive weapons he's had around him in Indiana.

Zubac adds another dangerous pick-and-roll partner, while Siakam, Nembhard, Nesmith, Oubre and the rest of Indiana's rotation give Haliburton plenty of options in transition in the half court.

The Pacers want to play fast, move the basketball and put Halliburton in control of the office. If he stays healthy, I'm predicting 11.5 assists per game, which would mark a career-high in that category, and earn him his second assist title in his young NBA career.

Final Thoughts

Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forwards Obi Toppin (1) and Aaron Nesmith (23) react during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If these predicitions come true, the Pacers won't be just one of the biggest turn around stories in the NBA -- they will be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

A 54-win season would put Indiana right back near the top of the East, while career years from Haliburton and Zubac would validate the belief that this new-look core can be even more than the one that made its previous postseason run.

These predictions may be bold, but with the talent, depth and chemistry on this roster, none of them feel impossible.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.