Pacers' Assistant Coach is Leaving for the Milwaukee Bucks

On the morning of July 8, the Indiana Pacers announced that they would be making a coaching change. Former Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach, Johnny Carpenter, will be reuniting with his former head coach, Taylor Jenkins, as he takes on a new and elevated role with the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is now the second departure from the 2025-26 Pacers that will be joining Milwaukee. First, Kam Jones, now, assistant Johnny Carpenter.

It is also the second season in a row that Rick Carlisle will have to fill a void on his bench, after longtime assistant, Mike Weinar, stepped away from coaching for the 2025-26 season.

Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and assistant female coach Jenny Boucek against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star, and Tony East of Circle City Spin, shared this information through a PR statement:

Pacers have a coaching staff change. Per coach Rick Carlisle through PR staff, Johnny Carpenter has accepted a position with the Bucks as assistant coach and head of player development. Bryce Taylor will take over as head coach of the summer league team.

Carlisle through a release: "Johnny Carpenter has accepted a position with the Milwaukee Bucks as assistant coach and head of player development. Bryce Taylor, our newly appointed head coach of the Noblesville Boom, will take over immediately as head coach of our summer league team in Vegas. We will adjust and promote from within to cover Johnny's departure. The Bucks' offer to Johnny was a clear step up in responsibility and therefore received the organization's blessing. We thank Johnny and his family for a great year with the Pacers and wish them the very best."

This is a great opportunity not only for Carpenter with the Bucks, but for Taylor with the Summer League squad, and for whatever assistant coach currently on the Pacers’ staff that gets promoted to a bigger role. Potential names that could be promoted are developmental coaches Jannero Pargo or Isaac Yacob.

As for Taylor, Several of the Boom players have spent time under him as an assistant with the team last season under former head coach, Tom Hankins. Taylor will now get a bigger stage to showcase his talents.

The Indiana Pacers will have their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday, July 10, at 4:30 PM EST. You can catch that game on ESPN 2.

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