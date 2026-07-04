3 Pacers Players and Storylines to Watch in Summer League

The Indiana Pacers Summer League team will play their first of four games on Friday, July 10. As the team is getting prepared for a week of fun and opportunity in Las Vegas, it is an important event to help these players learn the Pacers' system and showcase what they can do.

It isn't just the players who will be looking to impress, this is a great opportunity for assistant coaches to show what they can do as the head coach. The last two seasons for the Pacers, developmental coaches, Janero Pargo and Isaac Yacob, served as the Pacers Summer League head coaches, but this summer it will be Johnny Carpenter sitting in the captain's chair.

Indiana's executives, coaches, and players will likely be in attendance for some or all of the games. This is a great opportunity hear from them on how the roster is looking heading into next season, and gives them a great chance to see the talent up close for their team and others.

Here are three things I am looking forward to watching in the Pacers Summer League games:

1. Braden Smith Running the Show

Braden Smith at Summer League practice | Pacers.com

All eyes will be focused on the Pacers newest addition, Braden Smith, the 5-foot-11 point guard out of Purdue. The NCAA's all-time leader in assists will be the floor general of this team and get his first chance to showcase what he can do in the Pacers' system.

After practice on Friday, Smith spoke with the media about what is expected of him during Summer League: "We want to get up and down and be the fastest team in Summer League," Smith continued on what coach Carpenter expects from him, "just to be myself; I'm here to learn, and that's what I've been doing since I've been here."

The Pacers roster as currently constructed will utilize Smih as its in-case-of-emergency point guard on a two-way deal. Seeing how he handles things in Summer League against other players in his draft class and veteran G-League players will help give Indiana a better idea of what he's capable of. Smith can also use this time to show Pacers fans who aren't as famialr with his game what's capable of.

2. Taelon Peter's Second Year Growth

Taelon Peter at Summer League practice | Pacers.com

After finishing his rookie season with the Pacers, Peter has a great opportunity to take what he learned from his first season and be more of a leader for this team as he enters year two. The Pacers selected Peter out of Liberty because of his elite three-point shooting. However, Peter shot just 32.8% from distance last season on 125 attempts.

By having a natural point guard in Smith playing next to Peter, there's a strong chance these two can develop chemistry throughout the next few weeks. As a secondary playmaker, seeing these two play off of each other will be a glimpse into the future of what these two could look like with the Noblesville Boom.

Peter is not guaranteed to come back next season on a two-way deal, as there is a bit of a logjam with Smith, Ethan Thompson, and Jalen Slawson. Indiana can only bring three players into the season on two-way deals, and while Ethan Thompson is unable to participate because he is playing with the Puerto Rican national team, a strong performance this week from Peter can only strengthen his case.

Last year in his Summer League debut, Peter connected on 57.1% of his field goals going 16-of-28, and made 92.3% of his two-pointers, going 12-of-13. He scored 15-points in Game 2, going 3-of-6 from three which was his best performance. He finished the summer averaging 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

3. Can Kowacie Reeves Jr. Make the Most of This Opportunity?

Feb 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) dribbles against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of the undrafted free agents the Pacers agreed to deals with, Kowacie Reeves Jr. is the one who intrigues me the most.

During the pre-draft workout process, Reeves Jr. said in a sit-down interview that he knows the Pacers play at a fast pace and that he’ll need to keep pushing that pace and get rebounds to make the roster.

After his final season with Georgia Tech, he competed in the P.I.T., (Portsmouth Invitational Tournament) which is the only postseason tournament exclusively for NCAA college seniors. Reeves Jr. averaged 23 points and corralled 5.3 rebounds per game; and shot a terrific 56.8% from the field, 42.8% from the three-point line.

He is strictly a scorer and not a secondary playmaker. He's shown defensive flashes throughout his NCAA career, but with his thinner frame and inconsistent play, he will need to really dig in and prove his worth, He is fighting for a spot on the Pacers G-League team, the Noblesville Boom, and I think he has the skills to really make a difference.

Pacers Summer League Schedule & Roster

Taelon Peter | NBAE/Getty Images

Friday, July 10: Pacers vs Cavaliers. 4:30 PM EST on ESPN2

Saturday, July 11: Pacers vs 76ers. 5:30 PM EST on Prime Video

Monday, July 13: Pacers vs Raptors. 4:30 PM EST on ESPN

Wednesday, July 15: Pacers vs Timberwolves. 3:30 PM EST on Prime Video

Pacers Summer League Roster:

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braden Smith - Purdue

Taelon Peter - Indiana Pacers

Kowacie Reeves, Jr. - Georgie Tech

Gabe McGlothan - Noblesville Boom (G League)

Jalen Slawson - Indiana Pacers

Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State

Rienk Mast - Nebraska

Keba Keita - Brigham Young

Jalen Warley - Gonzaga

Yuki Kawamura - Chicago Bulls

Taevion Kinsey - Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Alex Reese - Rip City Remix (G League)

Keion Brooks Jr. - Noblesville Boom (G League)

Cameron Hildreth - Noblesville Boom (G League)

MJ Iraldi - Noblesville Boom (G League)

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