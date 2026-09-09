Pacers Positional Season Preview: The Small Forwards

As training camp approaches later this month, we continue our positional previews for the Indiana Pacers. This continues to be an overlooked team, in part because of an overlooked position on the roster. Led by Aaron Nesmith, the small forward group for Indiana may not have the star power as some other teams in the Eastern Conference, but it is still filled with depth, talent, and experience.

Small Forward Season Preview:

1. Aaron Nesmith

2. Jarace Walker

3. Johnny Furphy

Aaron Nesmith

Mar 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) reacts to made basket in the first half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired in the Malcolm Brogdon trade in July of 2022, Aaron Nesmith has been proving the doubters wrong ever since. Over the last four seasons, Nesmith has averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and has shot 40% from three while bringing some much-needed defense to this group.

The numbers may not pop off the screen, but they don't tell the whole story. As Tyrese Haliburton said a few years back, "Aaron is a guy every NBA team wants."

Haliburton and Siakam lead the way and will get the most recognition from the NBA Finals trip, but you can't forget the massive role Nesmith played in that movie-like playoff run. From the "flame-thrower" moments of Game 1 in the Garden, to going toe-to-toe defending Jalen Brunson, and other key moments throughout. Nesmith's production went up in the post-season, as he averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting a ridiculous 49% from behind the arc in those 23 games.

When the Pacers signed Kelly Oubre Jr. this summer, people on the outside speculated that Nesmith's starting job might be in jeopardy. People on the inside knew better. And now, heading into his fifth season as a Pacer, Nesmith will once again be a major factor in how far this team can go.

Last season, Nesmith played in 45 games and averaged a career high 29.7 minutes per game. Like many others, he was able to work on parts of his game to see what could translate to a healthier squad this time around. It was the production of the 2024-2025 season that Nesmith hopes to return to this year, as he was part of the elusive 50/40/90 shooting club that season.

Nesmith's physicality is badly needed on this team, but it can lead to foul trouble. That is one reason he typically averages 25-29 minutes per night. He will look to stay healthy, continue bringing the defense, and continue being a force from three with Haliburton back in the fold. With the center position shifting into different strengths, Nesmith's 3-point shooting may be more important than ever for this team.

Jarace Walker

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a bigger role this past season, Jarace Walker was able to develop and show some of that promise he possesses. He averaged career-highs in minutes (25.7), points (11.6), rebounds (5.1), and assists (2.5). After a slow start, he really started to flourish in the second half of the season, averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game after the All-Star break.

Rick Carlisle called his development "one of the victories of the season," and he probably did enough to earn a spot in the rotation in the season ahead.

Walker is now entering the fourth and final year of his rookie-scale contract, meaning he will be a restricted free agent after this season. His ability to play the three or the four, and his ability to step into the starting lineup if there's an injury are a few luxuries for this Pacers team to have.

The question remains: can a young player play at a high level when the pressure gets turned back up? It's one thing to produce when half the team is injured. It's another thing to produce when championship-level expectations are present. Walker has the ability, and it will be a huge season ahead for both the player and the franchise in this relationship.

I expect Walker to be the primary backup at the three when the full squad is healthy. He will also play some at the four, especially if the Pacers play small. Nothing is guaranteed, however. This coaching staff will be playing to win each and every night this year, and some of Walker's teammates could push him for playing time if he's not producing.

Johnny Furphy

Feb 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a season full of disappointments last year, the injury to Johnny Furphy added to the painful list. It was a golden opportunity for the Pacers wing to show what he could do with more playing time, but it got cut short and Furphy played in just 35 games.

In those games, Furphy flashed some of his talent, and the fan-favorite averaged 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per night. In one of his better games, Furphy went for 14/7/6 against the Utah Jazz. He tore his ACL in February and continues to recover.

As Furphy works to make it back, it is unclear how much time he will have to miss to start the season. He is progressing well, but the Pacers won't want to rush the 21-year old too quickly. Even if healthy, Furphy wouldn't project to be in the initial rotation, but will look to give the Pacers some added depth upon his return.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kobe Brown may also see time at the three this season, but are being included at other positions in our player previews.

Final Thoughts:

As long as Aaron Nesmith can stay healthy, the Pacers are in good hands at the position. Nesmith is a high-end "3 and D" player, and brings even more to the table than that. His confidence and toughness is a stabilizing force on this roster, and I'm excited to see Nesmith prove some of the doubters wrong yet again this season.