Pacers shooting struggles continue in loss to LeBron's Sixers

For the Indiana fans who weren't interested in a riveting Colts/Dolphins NFL game, the Indiana Pacers had a rare 1 PM start on Sunday against the Sixers in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid was out for Philly, while Haliburton and Nembhard were out for the Pacers. Indiana was looking for a third straight win, but the Sixers were a little too much to handle, defeating the Pacers by a final score of 131-124.

Here are the main takeaways from Sunday's game.

3-point shooting struggles continue.

Coming into Sunday, the Pacers were 24th in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Then in Philadelphia, they went just 8-for-32.. You're just not going to win many games in today's NBA with those numbers, especially when your opponent goes 18-for-42. Jay Huff went 3-for-3 in this game, which means all other Pacers combined were 5-for-29 . The Pacers shot well from two, and well from the foul-line, but the difference from behind the arc proved too costly in this one. Trailing by six with less than four minutes to go, the Pacers got a wide open look from Aaron Nesmith and he couldn't connect. That shot seemed to put a period on the game.

Solid injury updates.

Despite missing Andrew Nembhard for this game, the Pacers got some good news on the injury front. Both Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson were injured in the closing seconds of Friday night's game, and both players were able to suit up and play on Sunday. There was a lot of concern for both and the Pacers were able to breathe a sigh of relief with those updates. Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton had an on-court workout before the game and continues to progress. We should receive an update on his timeline by this coming weekend.

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) coaches guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam strong, Sixers top three stronger.

Pascal Siakam did everything in his power to will the Pacers to victory. He was huge in the 4th quarter with 19 points in the final frame, and he finished the game with 31 points on 12-of-19 from the field. Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, but their other top three players were too much to handle.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 27. LeBron James had a very solid game as well with 15 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. Philadelphia was playing on the first day of a back-to-back, and James is expected to sit on the back end. Unfortunately for Indy, the 41-year old played in this one and helped facilitate a strong Sixers offense.

These two teams will meet up for the third time already later this month in an NBA cup game, on Friday, November 27th. The Pacers fell to 5-9 on the young season with the loss and will be back in action Wednesday at home against Houston.