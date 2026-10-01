INDIANAPOLIS -- Every young basketball player that has aspirations of making it to the NBA always dreams big of becoming a star. However, there are only so many players that can achieve that goal.

Being selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Jarace Walker was chosen by a team that had no power forwards on their roster, an elite point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, a hall of fame coach in Rick Carlisle and they were in the middle of a rebuild.

The opportunity seemed as good as it could possibly be for a young player to develop and grow as part of a new young core, but things quickly shifted after the Pacers got off to a terrific start and pushed player development down the totem pole in favor of winning.

Indiana acquired a star power forward in Walker's rookie season when they traded for Pascal Siakam, causing a ripple effect that would lead to Walker changing positions.

This position change was the best thing for Walker, as Siakam and Obi Toppin were ahead of him on the depth chart at the power forward spot. Because of his versatile skill set, the coaching staff believed that this transition was possible and would give the roster a much needed wing with size.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives against Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three years with the Pacers, Walker has grown as a player, but now it's all about embracing the role that is being asked of him.

"We're really emphasizing with him to become a great system player for us and then move forward from there," Carlisle said. "That's the base and where things have to start and he's doing a good job with it."

Entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, Walker is looking for his next payday. And Carlisle believes that can happen if he accepts and embraces the system-player role.

"It's just an understanding that there is great value in it for him," Carlisle said. "Guys like him with his physical tools and skills, if they're dependable system players that have built trust, there's a lot of money in it. So, why wouldn't you be interested in that and the opportunity to help a team win?"

Carlisle brings up a great point here. Not everyone can be the star player, but that doesn't mean you can't make serious money in a different role.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the league, there are several examples of guys who have made a career out of being a role player and Walker can look at a handful of his teammates who have done just that .

One that comes to mind is another former No. 8 overall pick in Toppin. The former Dayton Flyer struggled to find his footing in New York, but once he was traded to Indiana, he proved to the coaching staff how valuable he could be in this system and was accepting of the backup power forward role. The front office then rewarded Toppin for his play with a 4-year contract worth up to $60 million.

Walker could find himself in the same boat.

When asked about his conversations with Carlisle, Walker shared what it will take to be a system player for this team.

"Just doing all the little things," Walker said. "Rebounding, running, getting to my spots, taking open shots, limiting turnovers and just playing the right way."

Earlier this offseason, Carlisle said during a Summer League broadcast that they need Walker to "star in his role". This echoed the sentiments of what Chad Buchanan said on Setting The Pace, hinting that they've asked Walker to develop into this team's version of OG Anunoby.

The New York Knicks starting forward has adopted his role of playing off of Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns. He has the skills to carry a heavier load, but that's not what the team needs of him. Anunoby sacrifices for the betterment of team. And Walker understands that is what is required of him for this version of the Pacers.

"I mean to win, you got to sacrifice," Walker told reporters after practice. "So whatever the team needs me to do night in and night out, whatever they need, I'm here. I'm all about winning."

Walker is saying all of the right things and now he has to back that up with his actions.

The Pacers have moved on from all of their draft picks prior to the the 2023 draft. This is a win-now window and Walker is at a pivotal point in his career.

Can he fulfill the role that is being asked of him and continue his career as a member of the Pacers?

Only time will tell.

For now, he has the great opportunity of being a part of something special, but he has to fully buy into his role --no matter how big or small it may be.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results.Click Here.