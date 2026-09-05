NBA Stars Fire Back After T.J. McConnell Gets Disrespected in Viral Debate

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell found himself at the center of a heated basketball debate this wek, and several current and former NBA players quickly came to his defense.

Former NBA player Michael Beasley and NBA insider Chris Haynes recently welcomed Patrick Beverly and one-on-one basketball standout Nasir Core onto their podcast, 3s And Ones.

During a discussion about the differences between one-on-one basketball and the NBA, Core argued that the one-on-one game is more difficult than playing in the league.

The, he took things a step further.

"If T.J. McConnell came out here, he would get fried," Core said.

Giannis and Naji Marshall react to Nas saying he would "fry" TJ McConnell in 1v1 pic.twitter.com/WNxbznSCIU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 5, 2026

Beasely immediately pushed back on the take, but he was far from alone.

Giannis and Others Stand Up for McConnell

The clip made its way around social media, where several NBA players couldn't believe what they were hearing. Former Milwaukee Buck and now Miami Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to the Instagram post, writing, "yeahhhh okay🤦🏾‍♂️.”

"Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall chimed in as well. I come to the realization they just don't get it....I feel at this point it's just rage baiting," Marshall wrote.

Frormer NBA forward Kenyon Martin was even more direct, saying, "Ain't step one foor in the league and y'all entertaining this foolishness. T.J. all day. And the 1th man of the worst team."

Even Beverly, who was sitting there for the original conversation, later made his stance perfectly clear on Instagram."They just don't understand. They really don't. T.J. McConnell is 🥶," Beverly wrote.

Don't Judge a Book by its Cover

McConnell and the Pacers being overlooked is nothing new, but the reaction from players around the league shows just how little credibility Core's argument carries with those who have actually competed at the NBA level.

McConnell wasn't some average basketball player who magically stumbled into an NBA career. He averaged 34 points, nine assists and eight rebounds during his senior year of high school beforee eventually making his way to the league.

Getting to the NBA is extraordinarily difficult. Going undrafted, carving out a legitimate role and sustaining an NBA career for more than a decade is even more impressive.

Core deseves credit for being a terrific one-on-one player, but suggesting McConnell would simply show up and get "fried" completely undresells how talented NBA players are.

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McConnell creates one-on-one offense against NBA defenders. He changes speed, gets defenders on his hip, finishes around bigger players and has developed into one of the league's premier backup point guards.

Core might need a reality check -- and perhaps a slice of humble pie.

Unfortunately, McConnell probably isn't the the type to entertain this kind of thoughtless banter. Because seeing him actually accept the challenge would be a lot more entertaining than debating it.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.