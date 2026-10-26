Things to watch for in Tyrese Haliburton's return to Milwaukee

The Pacers will conclude their short two-game road trip with a visit to Milwaukee after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 136-109 on Sunday evening.

Tyrese Haliburton is eager to return to his hometown state as he faces off against one of the Pacers biggest rivals and a fan base that views him as public enemy No. 1. There were questions about his availability --since the game against Milwaukee will be the second night of a back-to-back-- but Haliburton put those questions to bed after the game.

In his postgame press conference with Jeremiah Johnson, Haliburton revealed that he would be playing. Haliburton said he would not miss an opportunity to play in his home state of Wisconsin, and that playing through fatigue is the best thing for him as he continues to work his way back into the speed and pace of an NBA game.

As for their opponent, the Bucks enter tonight winless after falling short in their first three games against the Washington Wizard, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are three things to watch for in tonight's game.

1. The Milwaukee Bucks Allow the Most Points Per Game

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although this is the classic example of small sample size theater, the Bucks are the worst defensive team in the NBA. Advantage Indiana.

The Pacers will be without Ivica Zubac in tonight's matchup which will require them to play a much faster paced game. During the final three quarters against the Nets, their speed looked like the Pacers of the last couple of years and they were flying all over the court.

In the second half against Brooklyn, Indiana had 18 assists to just 2 turnovers on 25 made shots. They went 25-44 from the floor, 12-22 from three and outscored the Nets by 18 points. If they can replicate what they did to Brooklyn, this will be an easy win for the blue and gold.

2. The Heat Trade Package are the Bucks Best Scorers

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends in he first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To nobody's surprise, Tyler Herro is the leading scorer for the Bucks through three games. He averages 23.7 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the field and 41.7% from three. He also leads the team in assists with 5.3 per game.

Jamie Jaquez Jr. is the Bucks most efficient scorer and is second in scoring for the team with 20.7 points per game. He's shooting a terrific 61.1% from the field and 55.6% from three. If you leave him open, there is a good chance he will drain the basket.

In addition to being a good scorer, Jaquez doesn't shy away from drawing contact as he leads Milwaukee in free throw attempts with 6.3 per game. He is also second in rebounds per game with 8.7.

The two young pieces in the Heat trade package were Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. Both are providing solid production off the bench and using this opportunity to develop and grow. Ware averages 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in 19 minutes of play. Jakucionis averages 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 24.7 minutes of action.

3. Feed Pascal Siakam

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Pacers preseason battle against the Bucks, the All-Star forward lit it up in the second quarter, scoring 22 points on 8-8 shooting and 5-5 from three. The Bucks do not have an adequate defender to slow him down and he should have his way with whoever is guarding him.

Through three regular season games, Siakam has scored over 20 points in each contest. He is averaging 24.7 points per game on 54.9% shooting from the field and 50.0% shooting from three. His rebounding has been his typical career average of 6.0 per game and he's dishing out 3.3 assist in each contest.

Where to Watch and Listen to the Game

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can watch tonight's game locally on the Pacers streaming app, DAZN. If you have Direct TV, the broadcast has been picked up on channel 671 the last two games. If you're out of market, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass.

If you're unable to watch the game, you can listen on the Pacers' flagship station 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. You can also listen to the radio brodcast via NBA League Pass.

Tonight's game will be played at 8:00 PM EST.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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