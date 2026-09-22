Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Insane Price Artist Wanted to Perform at His Wedding

Indiana Pacers superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton spared no expense when it came to marrying his longtime girlfriend, Jade.

Well, almost no expense.

During a recent interview on Boardroom Talks with Speedy Morant, Haliburton revealed that he had explored the possibility of having live music from a major artist at his wedding.

Then he saw the price.

“750 bands. 30 minutes,” Haliburton said.

Tyrese and Jade at wedding, | Erich McVey Photography

Haliburton admitted he knew booking a well-known artist wasn’t going to be cheap, but he wasn’t expecting the asking price to be anywhere near that number.

“I’m thinking if they say a number, it won’t be that crazy,” Haliburton said.

Rather than immediately shutting down the conversation, Haliburton came back with a counteroffer. He was willing to cover the artist’s private flight and accommodations if they would perform at the wedding.

He never got a response.

That was apparently enough for Haliburton to remove the artist from his persona rotation altogether.

“It’s over with. I’ll never rock with him again,” Haliburton said. “I can’t bump him out of respect.”

50 Cent and Tyrese | Pacers.com

Fortunately, Haliburton still ended up with a pretty significant performer at his wedding.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose Spire Spirits brand has a partnership with the Pacers, surprised Haliburton by performing at the reception.

According to Haliburton, 50 Cent didn’t charge him anything for the actual performance. Haliburton only needed to cover his travel and accommodations.

The surprise led to one of the most viral moments from Haliburton’s wedding, with the Pacers guard eventually joining 50 Cent on stage and rapping along during the performance.

Considering Haliburton signed a maximum contract extension well worth over $200 million with Indiana, he certainly could have afforded an extravagant entertainment bill.

Haliburton reacts to Pacers win | Pacers.com . NBA Getty Images

That doesn’t mean he was willing to pay one.

And based on his reaction, the unnamed artist who wanted $750,000 might have lost more than just a potential wedding gig.

He also lost a loyal listener.

Haliburton did reveal that he reached out to R&B artists Usher and Ne-Yo to perform at the wedding reception, but neither were available to make the event. These two were not the artists that Haliburton was referring to when he said he no longer listens to their music

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