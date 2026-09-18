The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 19-win season, but ESPN's Bobby Marks believes people are making a mistake by overlooking them heading into the new year.

Marks recently joined Setting The Pace and explained why he's been considerably more optimistic about Indiana than the national perception surrounding the team.

"I was on NBA Today and I made a joke that I have talked so positively about Indiana that I should probably get a key to the city," Marks said. "I just feel like nobody is really talking about them at all."

It's not difficult to understand why the Pacers have fallen under the national radar. Tyrese Haliburton missed all of last season, Indiana won just 19 games and the Eastern Conference looks considerably different than it did during the Pacers' previous run.

But Marks believes focusing too heavily on last season ignores what Indiana is bringing back.

"You have 10 players back from the team that lost to the Thunder in seven games," Marks said. "You've added Kelly Oubre, who had a really nice year in Philadelphia. The Zu thing will be interesting to watch from how they played previously."

The biggest addition, however, isn't technically an addition at all.

It's Haliburton.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marks believes Haliburton's year-long absence has caused people to forget just how good Indiana's franchise player was before his injury.

"When players are out a year, you kind of forget how good they are," Marks said.

Marks compared the situation to Kawhi Leonard missing almost the entire 2017-18 season before joining Toronto and immediately reminding everyone of his superstar status.

He believes Haliburton has a similar opportunity to change the conversation surrounding him.

"If he can get off to a good start and play at a high level, people are like, 'Wow this guy is pretty good. Maybe he isn't overrated,'" Marks said. "Maybe you can go from 19 wins to 46 wins. That's probably going to dispel doubters."

That doesn't mean Marks believes Indiana's path will be easy.

Dec 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) reacts with Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This is an Eastern Conference that has gotten significantly better from when Indiana was a contender two years ago," Marks said. "But you should be excited about [the Pacers] this year."

The Pacers aren't sneaking up on anyone who remembers what this core accomplished two seasons ago.

But after a year without Haliburton and a 19-win season, expectations from the outside have understandably changed.

Marks believes a healthy Haliburton and a familiar supporting cast could change them right back.

"When he comes back and the team has success," Marks said, "I think he can put that notion to bed."

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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