The busy week for the Pacers has continued, as reports surfaced on Thursday that Kobe Brown has agreed to a two-way contract with the team. This doesn't guarantee that Brown will suit up for the Pacers this season, but it does give him the opportunity to stick around in what will be his fourth season in the league.

Kobe Brown joined the Pacers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade this past February. He played in 27 games for the Pacers, including 10 starts, and averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, while shooting 43.3% from behind the arc.

As a starter, he averaged 10.1 points, 6 boards, and 2.6 assists. Those numbers improved even more in the final month of the season, with Brown averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in six April games.

Head Coach Rick Carlisle had some high praise for Brown from the minute he was acquired.

"There's a lot to like," Carlisle said. "I like his versatility. He can play three and four. I love

the way he’s shooting the ball right now. This is a great chance for us to find out as much as we can about him."

The Pacers clearly liked enough of what they saw to give him a chance moving forward. With other additions Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr., this roster has added some length and versatility. Kobe Brown hopes to add to that depth in the season ahead.



Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts with forward Kobe Brown (24) in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kobe Brown now joins Ethan Thompson and Taelon Peter as other players on the roster that will be on two-way contracts. There will be some heavy competition for the final roster spots with this group, which is never a bad thing for a team with big goals. Players under contract on two-way deals can be waived, and they give the team some flexibility and options.

The Pacers franchise has done a great job in recent years turning other team's cast-offs into some of their own mainstays. Think about guys like Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith, and Thomas Bryant. Each player has had more success with Indiana than at other stops. It was a small sample size, but the same was true for Kobe Brown after coming over from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brown isn't as big a move as the acquisition of Kelly Oubre, but he's another possible bench piece. The Pacers also added Larry Nance Jr., this week, while cutting Micah Potter.

"It's a great team and great organization," Brown said back in the spring. "I really want to just make the most of it, try to win as many games as I can. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

And now, Brown has a chance to continue being part of it.