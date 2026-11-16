Trading for Ivica Zubac last February was met with mixed reviews, especially after the Pacers eventually lost out on their draft pick from the trade. Now it's mid November, and the results and reviews have remained mixed.

Before Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Zubac was starting to show signs of what he's capable of. He put together double-doubles in three of the previous four games including two straight, and had actually recorded double-doubles before the 4th quarter even started in each of the last two games. Look at what Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown had to say about the Pacers big man:

"They physically dominated us," said Brown. "I mean, Zubac impacted the game at an extremely high level with nine offensive rebounds. They were physical on the glass. Again, with Zubac on the offensive boards."

That's not something to gloss over. It's been a long time since an opposing coach has said that about a Pacers big.

Despite that good stretch of games, and even before Sunday's game, a good portion of the fan base was still being critical of the fit. I've seen numerous complaints, even in the aforementioned Knicks game when Zu had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and had all that praise from Mike Brown.

To me, it comes down to the "look" of the fit more than the fit itself. Fans are used to seeing Myles Turner stretching the floor in that role, and not a bruiser down low who may not always look aesthetically pleasing while he battles down low.

You have to remember how frustrating it has been over the years when the Pacers faced a bruiser like that. It's the guy who can get an offensive board and put-back after your defense forced a tough shot. And the guy who can set hard screens to get others open, with the occasional roll and easy bucket at the rim. All of those things can demoralize an opponent, without even appearing like that player is having the kind of game the box score actually indicates.

Ivica Zubac fights for the board and slams it home 😤 pic.twitter.com/x5wXJEOOnO — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 14, 2026

The other important thing to remember, is Zu's lack of time thus far with Tyrese Haliburton. Zubac has only played in 14 total games as a Pacer, and most of those have been split up due to injuries. He's also only played two full games with Tyrese Haliburton, and has averaged 12.5 points and 13 rebounds in those games. What if Haliburton unlocks the monster, like he has done for many others?

And then came Sunday's game.

Zubac had just 8 points and 5 rebounds while barely playing down the stretch. I'm not even sure calling it a lack of consistency is entirely fair as he played just 22 minutes. He has averaged only 23 minutes this season, though it's a little skewed because of two very low totals due to injury. After the game, Rick Carlisle said it was about the matchup.

"Our center position is a three-headed position," Carlisle said. "Zu's a very good player, but nobody's guaranteed a certain number of minutes. We have to read the game and see what's going on."

I think we're in a situation where multiple things can be true at once:

•The Pacers gave up a lot, so they should expect more playing time and consistency.

•It's still a very small sample size, especially with Haliburton.

•The "look" of his fit doesn't mean the "production" isn't good.

•You could definitely argue he should be trusted and used more in certain games.

•The overall jury is still out, and will be out for a while.

Zubac may end being less of a fit than the Pacers front office envisioned. Or, he may ultimately become the monster he has proven to be in the past. These things can take some time, especially with personnel constantly changing, along with a new style of play.

For now, Zubac will look to build on his recent run of games that came before Sunday, and the Pacers will look to get their big man more involved.