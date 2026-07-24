Johnny Furphy may not be back the court until around the midway point of the season, but don't underestimate the level of impact he can have on this Pacers team.

In an interview on Setting the Pace, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan made it clear that the organization remains as high on Furphy as ever. While the second-year wing continues to recover from a torn ACL, Buchanan believes Furphy's long-term future in Indiana remains incredibly bright and that his style of play is a natural fit within the Pacers' system.

Buchanan said Furphy has made encouraging progress in his rehabilitation, even if there's plenty of work ahead.

"Well, when you see him in the gym, I mean, he's doing some shooting, there's no lump or anything like that. If you were to see him out there on the court, you wouldn't know he had an injury. But obviously, there's barriers and steps and paths that he's got a cross as he comes back from this injury."

While Furphy has looked good physically, Buchanan stressed that the Pacers won't rush the recovery process.

"Obviously, it's a serious injury that's going to take some time. But overall, I think our medical staff and Johnny would tell you they're in a good place and optimistic that he'll be back this season. I'm not sure exactly when that will be yet, but that's typically anywhere from a 10 to 12 month recovery. And you want him to be completely healthy and feeling good and feeling strong and feeling confident before you put them out there."

The injury interrupted what Buchanan believed was an important stretch in Furphy's development, but it hasn't changed how the organization views him.

"It's unfortunate because of would have been a great opportunity for him to finish out last season with some minutes for his development. But still very, very big Johnny Furphy fans in our house. And I think that his future is very, very bright."

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) shoots the ball while Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buchanan also pointed to Furphy's physical development as one of the biggest reasons of Pacers remain so optimistic.

"I think the physical growth that you see from him, just from his overall body is the strength that he added, the extra weight he added, that created a little more confidence in him."

Furphy has always played with relentless energy, but Buchanan believes his improved frame has allowed that effort to transit more consistently on the court.

"He's always been a player that plays like he's going 45 miles an hour and a 35 mile an hour zone. He's going hard, he's fearless and sometimes early on in his career, his body type wasn't conducive to do some of the things that he wanted to do."

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) dribbles the ball while Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recognizing that, the Pacers made strength and conditioning a major focus.

"I think he recognized that, our staff recognized that, and really emphasized adding strength, adding power, adding explosiveness to his body and his frame, and I think we saw it."

Buchanan said the progress became evident before Furphy suffered the injury.

"You saw moments...he attacks the rim offensively, he wants to guard the other team's best player, he plays more physical than you anticipate him to, and I think he really found his way in our system this year before the injury."

As the game began to slow down, Furphy also started to becoem more comfortable within Indiana's fast-paced offense.

"As a rookie, everything's moving so fast. You're a step behind on a closeout, or you're too slow making a cut, or you're not ready to catch and shoot. And I think all that started developing. We were seeing that blossom with him last season before the injury."

Feb 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More than anything, Buchanan believes Furphy's skill set perfectly complements how the Pacers want to play.

"I think he's a terrific fit. From the night we drafted him, we all felt like he was a terrific fit with our system because he's a guy who sprints, he cuts, he crashes and he wants to defend. There's a spot in our system, and in our ecosystem for him."

Even with the setback, Bucahnan doesn't believe Furphy's trajectory has changed.

"Like I said, we love his toughness, and we love where his career is going despite the injury. I think we'll get him back on track. And I think once he gains his confidence, you'll continue to see him make big strides."

Final Thoughts

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) grabs the game winning rebound in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, Furphy's biggest priority is completing his recovery. But Buchanan's comments make it clear the Pacers aren't simply waiting for him to return--they're waiting for a player they believe can become an important piece of their future. The timeline may have shifted slightly, but the organizations confidence in Furphy and his fit within Indiana's ecosystem has not.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.