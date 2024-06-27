Indiana Pacers take Johnny Furphy at pick 35 after a draft night trade with San Antonio Spurs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers traded the 36th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs for the 35th overall selection, a league source told Pacers On SI. With that 35th overall pick, the Pacers selected wing Johnny Furphy from Kansas.
The blue and gold acquired the 36th pick in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline back in February. It originally belonged to the Toronto Raptors, and Indiana sent away Buddy Hield to get the selection.
Furphy ended up being the pick at 35. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his lone season at Kansas and projects as a smooth play finisher. He knocked down 64.2% of his two-point shots for the Jayhawks.
"With pick 36 we'll probably try to get the best player we can get. Ideally, it's at a position where we have a roster depth need," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan shared in late May. They ended up picking 35th instead.
Indiana has a deep roster, so it will be difficult for any drafted player to get minutes on the roster this season, barring trades. The Pacers can develop Furphy, who is just 19 years old, slowly as they try to improve as a team and build off of their 2024 Eastern Conference Finals run.
Buchanan's team needs to add defense, and he shared that during his end-of-season exit interview. Furphy could do that one day given his size on the wing.
The Pacers still own picks 49 and 50 later tonight
