Isaiah Jackson and T.J. McConnell eligible for contract extension from Indiana Pacers this offseason
The Indiana Pacers agreed to extend the contract of guard Andrew Nembhard earlier this week, tying the 24-year old to the franchise through the 2027-28 season. It was a smart move for the blue and gold that gives them security at the guard spots for nearly a half decade.
Two other players are eligible to have their contract extended by Indiana this offseason, too, and the franchise has shown a willingness to keep its own players with extensions for Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, and Malcolm Brogdon in recent years. Their proximity to the luxury tax now and going forward makes longer deals tricky, but they still have two players that have future considerations this summer.
The pair is T.J. McConnell and Isaiah Jackson — who are opposites in many ways. McConnell is an established 10-year veteran who is entering the final season of his third NBA contract. His deal for 2024-25 became fully guaranteed late last month. The Arizona product had an exceptional most recent season. Jackson, meanwhile, is still ascending on his first rookie-scale deal and just became an established rotation player for Indiana during the playoffs.
They both are eligible to sign a contract extension during the offseason, though the deadlines are different. McConnell could be extended any time between now and June 30 of next year — Jackson's deal can't add years anymore after October 21, so there are about three months to get a deal done.
Here is a brief overview of the considerations for both players.
T.J. McConnell (eligible for an extension for up to four years and up to $81 million)
McConnell can ink a deal that would tie him to Indiana until he is, at most, 37 years old. Indiana's future distance from the luxury tax is a big factor in any negotiations, and McConnell could make decent money as a free agent after another quality season. Other teams have reportedly shown interest in acquiring him before, but the Pacers love him.
"Phenomenal year for T.J.," General manager Chad Buchanan said in May. "I don't know what you can say more about T.J., what he has meant to this team. Beloved by his teammates, his coaches, the staff, the fans. He's what you want an Indiana Pacer to be about."
Isaiah Jackson (eligible for an extension for up to five years and up to roughly $269 million)
Obviously, Jackson is not worth hundreds of millions in contract value, but he is eligible for a five-year extension up to his maximum salary, and that max could climb based on some escalators — just like what happened with teammate Tyrese Haliburton.
Jackson projects to be the Pacers backup center next season, and he could be a good fit long term. But tax concerns are relevant here, too, and Jackson may want to explore the free agent market for the first time in his career. That said, locking in a win-win deal early has become more of a trend for rookie-scale extensions in recent seasons.
The Pacers roster is currently full, but they have roster spots open in future seasons.
