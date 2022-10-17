James Johnson makes Indiana Pacers regular season roster: 'He's a great vet and a great leader'

After joining the Pacers on a non-guaranteed contract and competing for a roster spot throughout training camp, veteran forward James Johnson has won the battle for Indiana's final roster spot heading into the regular season.

"He's been great, man. His voice alone," Pacers guard Buddy Hield said of Johnson and how he has fit with the team. "He's been in the league 14 years. He's seen a lot. He's been on playoff teams... he's a perfect fit just chillin' with us."

Johnson had to compete for the spot with veteran guard Langston Galloway and young forward Deividas Sirvydis. All three players met expectations throughout preseason play, but Johnson's veteran know-how elevated him above the other two players.

That isn't all that made Johnson the right fit with the blue and gold. Beyond adding value in the locker room, he also provides depth at a key position. The Pacers are light on players who naturally excel at the power forward spot, but Johnson can fill in at the position. He also provides insurance at both the small forward and center positions. For a team that lacks forward depth, Johnson is a useful piece.

Johnson also has previous experience playing for Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. They overlapped with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020-21 season, and Pacers assistants Jenny Boucek and Mike Weinar were also with Dallas at the time. That familiarity can only be helpful for a young Indiana team.

"He's helping guide us. He's a great vet and a great leader for this team," Hield shared of Johnson.

Johnson appeared in one preseason game for the blue and gold, where he scored four points and grabbed two rebounds. He played at both the four and five positions in that game, showing off the value he adds with positional versatility. Indiana outscored Charlotte by 11 points in his 13 minutes of action.

"Definitely felt like I definitely had to earn that spot," Johnson said of making the Pacers roster on Monday, the first Pacers practice after training camp ended. "It's an honor for the spot."

The Pacers waived Galloway and Sirvydis over the weekend but kept Johnson in the mix. The 35-year old is the oldest Pacer by over five years, he has a ton of experience to share with the younger members of the roster.

Johnson reached the Eastern Conference Finals with the Toronto Raptors in 2016. He has played with multiple MVPs throughout his career and has suited up for nine franchises. His career gives him knowledge that no other Pacer has, and he will provide a ton of off-court value as a result.

The veteran forward is on a one-year contract that will pay him the veteran's minimum salary. His deal is not guaranteed, so the Pacers could move on from Johnson anytime before January 8, 2023 and incur no salary cap hit.

Indiana opens up regular season play on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Johnson will hope to provide the team with a boost, on the court or off of it, that will help them win that night.