James Wiseman officially signs contract with Indiana Pacers, isn't fully guaranteed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers officially announced their agreement with center James Wiseman on Friday.
Wiseman, 23, agreed to terms with Indiana on just the second day of free agency, as Pacers on SI reported. He was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the center just wrapped up his rookie-scale contract.
On that contract, he spent time with both the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons. So far, Wiseman has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Injuries and substandard play have limited Wiseman's opportunities.
With Indiana, the Memphis product will hope things go better. The Pacers have done well to develop young players in recent seasons, including several 2020 lottery picks, and Wiseman will hope that he can be next.
A league source told Pacers on SI that Wiseman's two-year agreement is only partially guaranteed in the first season. There is a team option on the second year of the contract. It's a low risk deal for the Pacers, and Wiseman finds a home where he could get his career on a better track.
It's a minimum contract, which is confirmed by the timing of the deal. The NBA moratorium doesn't end until Saturday, but two-way contracts, minimum deals, and drafted players can be signed before the moratorium ends. The press release for Wiseman doesn't mention a two-way contract, so it's a minimum agreement.
Indiana got a deal done with Wiseman after losing Jalen Smith in free agency to the Chicago Bulls. So far, the blue and gold have added Wiseman this offseason while drafting Johnny Furphy, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman.
The Pacers have a roster spot available if they want to add another player during the offseason, and the team could always make waivers or trades. They are flirting with the luxury tax line, though, and have to be cautious with their spending.
