Indiana Pacers a team to keep an eye on for Kantavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, per report
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Mike Singer, who used to cover the Denver Nuggets for the Denver Post, the Indiana Pacers are a team to keep an eye on when it comes to free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.
Caldwell-Pope, 32, declined his $15.4 player option for the 2024-25 season earlier this week, which makes him an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has won two titles — one with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Nuggets — in the last five seasons. He should be one of the most in-demand free agents this offseason.
The veteran guard/wing averaged 10.1 points per game last season. He has shot better than 40% from long range since 2019-20, and his defense has been sublime along the way. That type of player fits on any team, including the Pacers.
"I've mentioned Indiana before as a team to watch for KCP (Caldwell-Pope), and I heard it again yesterday. Would keep an eye on Pacers, among [Philadelphia] (76ers) and [Orlando] Magic as teams that could lure him out of Denver. Have heard — and it makes sense — that he'd be looking for a longer deal at this point in career," Singer shared.
Indiana is well over the salary cap and is too close to the first apron to use the full Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception on any free agent, including Caldwell-Pope. Unless the Pacers are able to shed salary in a trade, their most likely path to acquiring Caldwell-Pope would be a sign-and-trade. The Nuggets financial situation also makes things hairy.
That said, Caldwell-Pope is a terrific player and would fit well next to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana has several guards on the roster already, so slotting in the three-and-D wing would be difficult. But if he's available for the right deal, it may be worth it for the blue and gold.
Free agency begins officially at 6 p.m. Eastern Time later today — in just under 15 minutes.
