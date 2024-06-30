All Pacers

Indiana Pacers a team to keep an eye on for Kantavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, per report

Caldwell-Pope has two championship rings

Tony East

Jan 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) defends on Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) defends on Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Mike Singer, who used to cover the Denver Nuggets for the Denver Post, the Indiana Pacers are a team to keep an eye on when it comes to free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.

Caldwell-Pope, 32, declined his $15.4 player option for the 2024-25 season earlier this week, which makes him an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has won two titles — one with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Nuggets — in the last five seasons. He should be one of the most in-demand free agents this offseason.

The veteran guard/wing averaged 10.1 points per game last season. He has shot better than 40% from long range since 2019-20, and his defense has been sublime along the way. That type of player fits on any team, including the Pacers.

"I've mentioned Indiana before as a team to watch for KCP (Caldwell-Pope), and I heard it again yesterday. Would keep an eye on Pacers, among [Philadelphia] (76ers) and [Orlando] Magic as teams that could lure him out of Denver. Have heard — and it makes sense — that he'd be looking for a longer deal at this point in career," Singer shared.

Indiana is well over the salary cap and is too close to the first apron to use the full Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception on any free agent, including Caldwell-Pope. Unless the Pacers are able to shed salary in a trade, their most likely path to acquiring Caldwell-Pope would be a sign-and-trade. The Nuggets financial situation also makes things hairy.

That said, Caldwell-Pope is a terrific player and would fit well next to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana has several guards on the roster already, so slotting in the three-and-D wing would be difficult. But if he's available for the right deal, it may be worth it for the blue and gold.

Free agency begins officially at 6 p.m. Eastern Time later today — in just under 15 minutes.

  • Source: Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin agree to terms on four-year contract in free agency. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan explains Pacers 2024 NBA Draft choices and thinking. CLICK HERE.
  • Why the Indiana Pacers traded up for Kansas forward Johnny Furphy in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
  • Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
  • Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers
Published
Tony East

TONY EAST

Tony East is the Publisher of AllPacers. He has previously written for Forbes Sports, the West Indianapolis Community News, WTHR, and more while hosting the Locked On Pacers podcast.

Home/Rumors