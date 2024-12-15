Pacers Taking Bold Approach With Myles Turner in 2025 Free Agency
The Indiana Pacers have a tricky history with Myles Turner. Turner is the team's longest-tenured player. He has been with the team since 2015 when he was taken in the first round out of Texas. Turner was taken to be the replacement for Roy Hibbert, who anchored Indiana's defense for years.
Turner's career in Indiana hasn't always been rosy. In fact, it's been filled with a lot of ups and downs. His name has been in trade rumors for most of the time he's been with Indiana. It wasn't until he signed a two-year extension a couple of years ago that the rumors finally stopped.
Indiana went from trying to sign Deandre Ayton in restricted free agency to keeping Turner as their long-term answer at center. Turner is not eligible for an extension because of the kind of contract he signed, so he will be hitting the open market as a free agent at the end of the year.
The Pacers have decided to take a bold approach to his impending free agency. They have decided to try to re-sign him instead of trade him around the deadline. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Pacers are not putting Turner's name in any trade talks this season.
Part of the reason for this is that the free agency class this year is not strong at the center position. In fact, Turner might be the strongest option out there. Indiana is going to try to bring him back. He is one of the rare few players who has played his entire career with one team.
It seems like Turner loves Indiana and would want to return. At the same time, his name has been in plenty of trade rumors over the last few seasons. He could be sick of it and might want to move on to a team that won't dangle him every time the trade deadline approaches.
With how bad the Eastern Conference is, the Pacers likely won't be out of the playoff picture. They are too talented. The schedule to start the season has been absolutely brutal for them. Injuries have also taken a toll on this team. They are missing Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard. Andrew Nembhard, who's already missed 14 games this season, has been back with Indiana this month.
Turner is someone that Kevin Pritchard clearly likes. If he can bring back Turner at a reasonable number, that's going to be his priority in the offseason.
