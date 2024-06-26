Report: Indiana Pacers are 'on the prowl' for talent additions in NBA free agency
In a chat on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst shared some insights on the Indiana Pacers offseason plans.
"The Pacers are working," Windhorst said. "The Pacers are working. Not necessarily about tonight (the NBA Draft), but they're trying to get Tyrese [Haliburton] some help. They're not done working. They're on the prowl."
"They see opportunity," Windhorst added. The NBA Draft begins tonight and pushes the NBA offseason into full swing.
Rumors have been plentiful about the Pacers in the draft and in free agency. Their combination of young talent and veteran stars makes them an interesting team among the NBA offseason landscape. More than half of their rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals was on a rookie scale contract in Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, and Ben Sheppard. That doesn't even account for young guard Andrew Nembhard.
That combination of young talent and success makes the Pacers a fascinating team to monitor for the next few years. They will eventually have to pay all of their youth, which puts them in a position to consider trades for established talent at some point. Perhaps after a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, a team with Haliburton and the recently acquired Pascal Siakam is ready to make that move now.
"They have assets at their disposal, and I think that they are active, from what I understand," Windhorst said. Haliburton was in studio for the interview. "I do think the Pacers are interested in some names. I don't think it's going to be an All-Star level player."
The NBA Draft begins tonight and free agency opens on June 30.
