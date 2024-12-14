Should Pacers Go After Former G League MVP to Bolster Frontcourt?
The Indiana Pacers are in clear need of making a move. They currently sit towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings despite the East being a much worse conference than it was a year ago. They have struggled with depth, specifically in the frontcourt.
The Pacers have lost both backup centers to a torn Achilles. Both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman are out for the season. That's a big reason why Indiana agreed to a trade for Thomas Bryant. They need more size in the frontcourt coming off the bench.
This Pacers team has issues rebounding the ball, especially off the bench. While Obi Toppin has put up some good rebounding numbers as of late, he's not a great defender. Indiana needs someone who can defend the rim while the bench unit is out there and Myles Turner is taking a rest.
Could the answer be on the waiver wire? Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the Detroit Pistons have just released power forward/center Paul Reed. Reed is averaging 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in ten games so far this season. He has previously played with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is someone who has proven to be a good rebounder in his career.
Reed is someone who would be able to replace Enrique Freeman in the rotation, who has shown good things as a rookie. Still, the Pacers think they have a team that can win a lot of games once Nesmith returns. They just need to be able to survive the next few weeks.
The other benefit to adding Reed is that he is cheap. He would likely just cost the Pacers the veteran minimum, so they wouldn't need to commit a ton of salary to him. Reed would also go to a team that doesn't need a ton from him. He's a guy that knows his role.
Indiana needs to do something to improve their bench. The scoring on the bench is solid, as always, but they hemorrhage points as well. Part of the reason for that is the fact that they don't have any rim protection, so teams are just driving right by them and also getting second-chance points.
Reed is going to go to a team that he thinks has a chance to win now that will also give him some playing time. He doesn't want to ride the bench. The Pacers give him the best of both worlds.
More Pacers: Former Pacers Hall of Famer Being Targeted for New NBA Broadcast Role