Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preseason preview: Start time, location, betting odds October 10
The Indiana Pacers play the final road game of their 2024 preseason slate on Thursday night as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers lost their preseason opener on Tuesday in Atlanta.
The Cavs also fell in their first exhibition, so both teams will be looking to get in the win column. These games are about getting up to speed and ironing things out, so expect both teams to care more about how they are playing than the result. Indiana, for example, only played their starters for half of the game on Tuesday night.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Great Lakes
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are currently +1.5 in the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 227.5.
Pacers vs Cavaliers Injury Report
Official injury reports are not released for preseason games. The Pacers were without Johnny Furphy, Myles Turner, and Isaiah Jackson for their first preseason game.
Star players
Tyrese Haliburton: The Pacers All-NBA point guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game last season.
Pascal Siakam: The two-time All-Star averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers last year.
Donovan Mitchell: The five-time All-Star who finished sixth in MVP voting two seasons ago averaged 26.6 points and 6.1 assists per game for the 2023-24 Cavaliers.
