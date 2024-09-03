Indiana Pacers G League affiliate, Indiana Mad Ants, announce schedule for 2024-25 season
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Mad Ants, who are the Indiana Pacers G League affiliate franchise, announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.
For the second-straight year, the Mad Ants will play their home games in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That's where the Pacers play — and that is a massive convenience for the G League club. They get to share a practice facility, too. It's a great setup, yet it's only temporary while the team's new arena is constructed in Noblesville.
The Mad Ants, who are led by head coach Tom Hankins, open the season on the road on November 9. They will take on the Cleveland Charge on that Saturday, then again on the following Sunday. Their home opener comes during that week on November 15 when the Iowa Wolves come to town.
Similar to past years, the season is divided into two sections. The first half, which is now known at the Tip-Off Tournament instead of the Showcase Cup, will be 16 games long. The first 14 are already scheduled, and the final two will be played between December 19 and 22, with the opponents being determined by the standings from the first 14 games. The Mad Ants lost in the Showcase Cup title game last year.
After the Tip-Off Tournament is done, the G League restarts with a 34-game regular season. Indiana opens that portion of the campaign on December 27th at home against the Salt Lake City Stars. Their season concludes on March 29 in Grand Rapids.
The Mad Ants have reached the playoffs for two-straight seasons, but they have fallen in the first round both times. Their entire schedule can be found here.
- How Johnny Furphy can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The Indiana Pacers and T.J. McConnell have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a small forward in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers