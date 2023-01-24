Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home and host Chicago Bulls after tough road trip

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls will battle tonight for the second time of the 2022-23 season. Both teams are slightly under .500 and currently sit in play-in positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls beat the Pacers earlier this season, but that game was nearly three months ago. The winner of tonight's game will end the day in sole possession of ninth place in the East while the loser will fall to tenth.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Chicago

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +3.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 234.5.

Pacers vs Bulls Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (G League) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract. Andrew Nembhard is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Chicago played last night, so they have not released an injury report yet for today's game. Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball were listed as out for the Bulls last night while Goran Dragic was questionable and did not play with a non-COVID illness.

Key Matchups

Buddy Hield vs Zach LaVine: When the Pacers and Bulls battled in October, Buddy Hield and Zach LaVine combined for 53 points. They both carved up a weaker defender in their matchups and hit six-plus threes.

That could happen again tonight. LaVine has a unique combination of three-point shooting ability and athleticism that makes him hard to guard, so the Pacers could struggle to slow him down. The Bulls allow the second-most three pointers per game this season, so Hield could have a strong night.

Aaron Nesmith vs DeMar Derozan: Aaron Nesmith is a great defensive player while DeMar DeRozan is an elite offensive player. Whichever player sees their skills shine on Tuesday night could swing the balance of the game.

Nesmith often defends the opposing team's best player, so we will likely defend DeRozan for at least some time throughout the game. The Bulls' five-time All-Star is averaging 26.1 points per game, so it won't be easy to slow him down. Any buckets that Nesmith can add on top of his needed defensive impact will be important.