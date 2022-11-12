Skip to main content

Indiana Pacers game preview: Toronto comes to Indy in a clash of styles

The Raptors and Pacers face off in the Circle City.
The Indiana Pacers will look to get back to .500 tonight when the Toronto Raptors come to Indianapolis. The 5-6 Pacers dropped a close game to Denver earlier this week to fall under .500.

The 7-6 Raptors played last night and fell to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Toronto has several large, mobile forwards that allows them to play a unique style.

"They're very athletic, very interchangable. Great length, lot of playmaking," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the Raptors.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, SportsNet

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight favorites in this game as they are -2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 229.5.

Pacers vs Raptors Injury Report

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (right knee) and Chris Duate (left ankle) are out. Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen (two-way contract) are questionable too, but they are not injured.

For the Raptors, Precious Achiuwa (right ankle), Khem Birch (right knee), Justin Champagnie (G League), Ron Harper Jr. (G League), and Pascal Siakam (right adductor) are out. Fred VanVleet (illness) is questionable.

Key Matchups

Jalen Smith vs Scottie Barnes: Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has many high-level skills. He can post up, attack the rim, pass, and create shots at a high level. His outside shot is improving, to. He will be a tough cover for Smith.

Smith is averaging 6.4 points per game across his past five games and is shooting less than 30% in that stretch. His shot has been off, though he's still done well on the glass. Barnes is a difficult matchup for the young big man, so he will need to hit his shots to keep up.

Buddy Hield vs Gary Trent Jr.: Both Hield and Trent can put up points in bunches and are threats from beyond the arc. They bend opposing defenses and create space for others.

Whichever of the guards outscores the other could swing the balance of the game. Hield has been in form of late.

Indiana Pacers game preview: Toronto comes to Indy in a clash of styles

By Tony East
